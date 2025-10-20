BML 7.75 Decreased By ▼ -0.02 (-0.26%)
Markets

TSX climbs on mining boost; inflation data, earnings in focus

Reuters Published 20 Oct, 2025 08:05pm

Canada’s main stock index rebounded on Monday, with mining shares leading the gains, as investors looked ahead to crucial economic reports and corporate earnings throughout this week.

At 10:18 a.m. ET, Toronto’s S&P/TSX composite index was down 0.9% at 30,373.66 points.

Gains were broad-based with 12 out of 13 sectors trading in positive territory.

The materials group which includes fertilizers and metal mining companies, gained 2.2% as gold prices rose by over 1%.

Information technology shares rose 0.5% while heavyweight financials advanced 0.7%.

Consumer staples remained the only sector in negative territory, down 0.5%.

Monday’s economic data showed that producer prices in Canada increased 0.8% in September from August, following a downwardly revised 0.2% increase in August.

Investors are now awaiting consumer price index (CPI) data, a more significant inflation indicator, from both Canada and the United States, just days before policy rate announcements from the central banks of both the countries on October 29.

Attention will also be on third-quarter earnings results, following a strong start to the reporting season by major U.S. companies.

Meanwhile, U.S. President Donald Trump’s dovish comments on China aided market optimism as he suggested easing tariffs if Beijing resumes purchase of key agricultural purchases such as soybeans.

The benchmark index finished last week with modest gains, surrendering most of its earlier advances due to concerns about systemic credit stress in the U.S. banking sector that unsettled traders globally.

“After last week’s volatility, Canadian equities are starting strong, supported by robust corporate results from U.S. and positive trade developments between U.S. and China,” said Angelo Kourkafas, senior global investment strategist at Edward Jones.

“While near-term challenges persist, the limited market pullback reflects investor optimism for 2026.”

Among individual movers, Dye & Durham tumbled 17.6% after Plantro, its second-largest investor, withdrew its acquisition proposal for the legal software firm.

