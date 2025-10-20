BML 7.75 Decreased By ▼ -0.02 (-0.26%)
BOP 39.41 Increased By ▲ 3.58 (9.99%)
CNERGY 8.15 Decreased By ▼ -0.06 (-0.73%)
CPHL 90.67 Increased By ▲ 1.17 (1.31%)
DCL 14.31 Increased By ▲ 0.02 (0.14%)
DGKC 240.49 Decreased By ▼ -0.78 (-0.32%)
FCCL 57.47 Increased By ▲ 0.07 (0.12%)
FFL 20.53 Decreased By ▼ -0.19 (-0.92%)
GCIL 30.85 Decreased By ▼ -0.28 (-0.9%)
HUBC 220.87 Increased By ▲ 2.86 (1.31%)
KEL 6.99 Decreased By ▼ -0.39 (-5.28%)
KOSM 7.23 Decreased By ▼ -0.02 (-0.28%)
LOTCHEM 27.07 Decreased By ▼ -0.43 (-1.56%)
MLCF 101.40 Increased By ▲ 0.44 (0.44%)
NBP 213.79 Increased By ▲ 8.41 (4.09%)
PAEL 57.55 Increased By ▲ 2.22 (4.01%)
PIAHCLA 23.65 Decreased By ▼ -0.44 (-1.83%)
PIBTL 16.45 Increased By ▲ 1.35 (8.94%)
POWER 20.09 Increased By ▲ 0.98 (5.13%)
PPL 185.46 Increased By ▲ 3.16 (1.73%)
PREMA 41.61 Increased By ▲ 0.27 (0.65%)
PRL 37.50 Increased By ▲ 1.54 (4.28%)
PTC 37.16 Decreased By ▼ -0.36 (-0.96%)
SNGP 129.13 Increased By ▲ 2.32 (1.83%)
SSGC 40.49 Increased By ▲ 0.29 (0.72%)
TELE 11.84 Increased By ▲ 0.91 (8.33%)
TPLP 11.46 Decreased By ▼ -0.12 (-1.04%)
TREET 30.44 Increased By ▲ 2.09 (7.37%)
TRG 73.08 Decreased By ▼ -0.37 (-0.5%)
WTL 2.16 Decreased By ▼ -0.07 (-3.14%)
BR100 17,481 Increased By 311.9 (1.82%)
BR30 56,066 Increased By 1220.3 (2.22%)
KSE100 166,243 Increased By 2436.7 (1.49%)
KSE30 50,887 Increased By 762.8 (1.52%)
Oct 20, 2025 اردو PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
Markets

Most Gulf markets end lower on weak oil

Reuters Published 20 Oct, 2025 07:27pm
Photo: Reuters
Photo: Reuters

Most stock markets in the Gulf ended lower on Monday, pressured by weak oil prices, while investors awaited more corporate earnings reports.

Oil prices - a catalyst for the Gulf’s financial markets - dipped, pressured by worries over a global glut as U.S.-China trade tensions added to concerns about an economic slowdown and weaker energy demand.

Saudi Arabia’s benchmark index dropped 0.4%, extending losses from the previous session, with ACWA Power Company retreating 3.7%.

ACWA Power on Sunday obtained non-recourse project financing totaling 10.8 billion riyals ($2.88 billion) for the Qurayyah independent power plant expansion project.

Among other losers, oil giant Saudi Aramco was down 0.4%.

However, Saudi National Bank - the country’s biggest lender by assets - advanced 1.7% after reporting about a 20% increase in third-quarter net profit.

The market’s direction for the week will likely depend on forthcoming earnings reports, as further strong results from the banking sector could sustain the recent upward trend, said Hani Abuagla, senior market analyst at XTB MENA.

“Conversely, declining oil prices continue to pose a risk.”

Dubai’s main share index dropped 0.6%, weighed down by a 2.8% fall in top lender Emirates NBD.

ENBD will buy a 60% stake in Indian private lender RBL Bank for $3 billion, the banks said on Saturday. Shares of the Dubai-based lender jumped over 6% last week on reports of the stake purchase.

In Abu Dhabi, the index lost 0.3%.

Softer oil prices pose a risk of capping gains even from positive corporate results, casting a shadow over the market, Abuagla said.

The Qatari index closed 0.3%, with petrochemical maker Industries Qatar declining 0.6%.

Outside the Gulf, Egypt’s blue-chip index rose 0.2%, hitting a new record high, helped by a 1.4% rise in Egypt Aluminum .

-------------------------------------
Saudi Arabia	fell 0.4% to 11,645
Abu Dhabi	    eased 0.3% to 10,098
Dubai         	lost 0.6% to 5,955
Qatar          	lost 0.3% to 10,809
Egypt	        rose 0.2% to 37,975
Bahrain       	gained 0.8% t0 1,992
Oman          	gained 0.7% to 5,361
Kuwait         	down 0.1% to 9,439
-------------------------------------
Gulf markets Gulf stock markets MENA Gulf Gulf bourses

Comments

200 characters

Most Gulf markets end lower on weak oil

Investors cheer Pak-Afghan ceasefire, KSE-100 surges over 2,400 points

Pakistan-Afghan peace hinges on Taliban halting incursions, defence chief says

Rupee posts marginal gain against US dollar

CM Afridi announces sweeping reforms to ensure transparency, uphold public mandate

Pakistan’s smartphone market remains a gold mine despite recent decline

SBP, IFC sign agreement to strengthen local currency lending in Pakistan

ATC orders to arrest Aleema Khan, produce before court on Wednesday

Govt to launch Womenpreneurship Platform to enhance female participation in SMEs

Pakistan’s cement maker to assemble Belarus tractors in Balochistan

Shan Masood leads from front as Pakistan make wasteful South Africa pay

Read more stories