BML 7.75 Decreased By ▼ -0.02 (-0.26%)
BOP 39.41 Increased By ▲ 3.58 (9.99%)
CNERGY 8.15 Decreased By ▼ -0.06 (-0.73%)
CPHL 90.67 Increased By ▲ 1.17 (1.31%)
DCL 14.31 Increased By ▲ 0.02 (0.14%)
DGKC 240.49 Decreased By ▼ -0.78 (-0.32%)
FCCL 57.47 Increased By ▲ 0.07 (0.12%)
FFL 20.53 Decreased By ▼ -0.19 (-0.92%)
GCIL 30.85 Decreased By ▼ -0.28 (-0.9%)
HUBC 220.87 Increased By ▲ 2.86 (1.31%)
KEL 6.99 Decreased By ▼ -0.39 (-5.28%)
KOSM 7.23 Decreased By ▼ -0.02 (-0.28%)
LOTCHEM 27.07 Decreased By ▼ -0.43 (-1.56%)
MLCF 101.40 Increased By ▲ 0.44 (0.44%)
NBP 213.79 Increased By ▲ 8.41 (4.09%)
PAEL 57.55 Increased By ▲ 2.22 (4.01%)
PIAHCLA 23.65 Decreased By ▼ -0.44 (-1.83%)
PIBTL 16.45 Increased By ▲ 1.35 (8.94%)
POWER 20.09 Increased By ▲ 0.98 (5.13%)
PPL 185.46 Increased By ▲ 3.16 (1.73%)
PREMA 41.61 Increased By ▲ 0.27 (0.65%)
PRL 37.50 Increased By ▲ 1.54 (4.28%)
PTC 37.16 Decreased By ▼ -0.36 (-0.96%)
SNGP 129.13 Increased By ▲ 2.32 (1.83%)
SSGC 40.49 Increased By ▲ 0.29 (0.72%)
TELE 11.84 Increased By ▲ 0.91 (8.33%)
TPLP 11.46 Decreased By ▼ -0.12 (-1.04%)
TREET 30.44 Increased By ▲ 2.09 (7.37%)
TRG 73.08 Decreased By ▼ -0.37 (-0.5%)
WTL 2.16 Decreased By ▼ -0.07 (-3.14%)
BR100 17,481 Increased By 311.9 (1.82%)
BR30 56,066 Increased By 1220.3 (2.22%)
KSE100 166,243 Increased By 2436.7 (1.49%)
KSE30 50,887 Increased By 762.8 (1.52%)
Oct 20, 2025 اردو PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
Markets

Cocoa prices ease while coffee and sugar climb

Reuters Published 20 Oct, 2025 05:00pm

LONDON: Cocoa futures on ICE were slightly lower on Monday, hovering above a more than 1-1/2 year low set a week ago, while coffee and sugar prices rose.

COCOA

London cocoa fell a marginal 0.1% to 4,157 pounds a metric ton at 1117 GMT. The market slumped to a more than 1-1/2-year low of 4,029 pounds on Oct. 13.

Dealers said third quarter cocoa grind data, issued last week, had provided some support for prices.

“The final quarterly demand side data arrived for the 2024/25 marketing year, and the third quarter grind was generally better than expected – albeit still historically weak and showing immense disparity across the regions,” J.P. Morgan said in a note.

The North American Q3 cocoa grind rose 3.2%, year-on-year, but there were declines in Europe (4.8%) and Asia (17.1%).

New York cocoa was down 0.03% at $5,893 a ton.

Cocoa arrivals at ports in top grower Ivory Coast reached 132,000 metric tons by October 19 since the start of the season on October 1, down 31.6% from the same period last season, exporters estimated on Monday.

COFFEE

Arabica coffee gained 2.6% to $4.0770 per lb.

Dealers said a steady decline in ICE exchange stocks continued to support prices.

The market was also keeping a close watch in the progress in trade negotiations between Brazil and the U.S. with both sides agreeing last week to work to schedule a meeting between President Donald Trump and his counterpart Luiz Inacio Lula da Silva “at the earliest possible occasion”.

Any reduction in the 50% U.S. tariff on Brazilian imports, including coffee, would be seen as bearish for prices.

Robusta coffee rose 1.05% to $4,525 a ton.

SUGAR

Raw sugar gained 1.2% to 15.68 cents per lb.

China’s sugar imports in September totalled 550,000 metric tons, up 35.8%, year-on-year, according to data released by the General Administration of Customs on Saturday.

White sugar was up 1.05% at $443.60 a ton.

Coffee Cocoa Sugar Cocoa prices coffee prices Sugar prices

Comments

200 characters

Cocoa prices ease while coffee and sugar climb

Investors cheer Pak-Afghan ceasefire, KSE-100 surges over 2,400 points

Rupee strengthens against US dollar

SBP, IFC sign agreement to strengthen local currency lending in Pakistan

ATC orders to arrest Aleema Khan, produce before court on Wednesday

Govt to launch Womenpreneurship Platform to enhance female participation in SMEs

Pakistan’s cement maker to assemble Belarus tractors in Balochistan

Shan Masood leads from front as Pakistan make wasteful South Africa pay

Many websites, apps go dark as Amazon’s cloud unit reports global outage

Pakistan’s Ashab Irfan clinches Richardson Wealth Men’s Open title in Canada

PM Shehbaz directs Power Division to frame policy for boosting industrial production

Read more stories