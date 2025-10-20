BML 7.75 Decreased By ▼ -0.02 (-0.26%)
BOP 39.41 Increased By ▲ 3.58 (9.99%)
CNERGY 8.15 Decreased By ▼ -0.06 (-0.73%)
CPHL 90.67 Increased By ▲ 1.17 (1.31%)
DCL 14.31 Increased By ▲ 0.02 (0.14%)
DGKC 240.49 Decreased By ▼ -0.78 (-0.32%)
FCCL 57.47 Increased By ▲ 0.07 (0.12%)
FFL 20.53 Decreased By ▼ -0.19 (-0.92%)
GCIL 30.85 Decreased By ▼ -0.28 (-0.9%)
HUBC 220.87 Increased By ▲ 2.86 (1.31%)
KEL 6.99 Decreased By ▼ -0.39 (-5.28%)
KOSM 7.23 Decreased By ▼ -0.02 (-0.28%)
LOTCHEM 27.07 Decreased By ▼ -0.43 (-1.56%)
MLCF 101.40 Increased By ▲ 0.44 (0.44%)
NBP 213.79 Increased By ▲ 8.41 (4.09%)
PAEL 57.55 Increased By ▲ 2.22 (4.01%)
PIAHCLA 23.65 Decreased By ▼ -0.44 (-1.83%)
PIBTL 16.45 Increased By ▲ 1.35 (8.94%)
POWER 20.09 Increased By ▲ 0.98 (5.13%)
PPL 185.46 Increased By ▲ 3.16 (1.73%)
PREMA 41.61 Increased By ▲ 0.27 (0.65%)
PRL 37.50 Increased By ▲ 1.54 (4.28%)
PTC 37.16 Decreased By ▼ -0.36 (-0.96%)
SNGP 129.13 Increased By ▲ 2.32 (1.83%)
SSGC 40.49 Increased By ▲ 0.29 (0.72%)
TELE 11.84 Increased By ▲ 0.91 (8.33%)
TPLP 11.46 Decreased By ▼ -0.12 (-1.04%)
TREET 30.44 Increased By ▲ 2.09 (7.37%)
TRG 73.08 Decreased By ▼ -0.37 (-0.5%)
WTL 2.16 Decreased By ▼ -0.07 (-3.14%)
BR100 17,481 Increased By 311.9 (1.82%)
BR30 56,066 Increased By 1220.3 (2.22%)
KSE100 166,243 Increased By 2436.7 (1.49%)
KSE30 50,887 Increased By 762.8 (1.52%)
Oct 20, 2025 اردو PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
Business & Finance

Indian Godrej Group firm plans third debt sale in as many months, eyeing $230 mln

Reuters Published 20 Oct, 2025 04:09pm

MUMBAI: The holding company of India’s Godrej Consumer Products is set to tap the corporate bond market for the third time in as many months by the end of October, two merchant bankers said on Monday.

Godrej Seeds and Genetics aims to raise 20 billion rupees ($229 million) through sale of shorter duration debt, and the bonds would be issued in separately transferable redeemable principal part (STRPP) format, the bankers said.

The STRPP bonds are set to have a maturity ranging from three years to four years.

The company did not reply to a Reuters email seeking comment, while the bankers requested anonymity as they are not authorised to speak to media.

The company, which is now involved in seeds and agriculture-related trading activities, came up with is debut bond offering in July, wherein it had raised 20 billion rupees through sale of STRPP bonds maturing from two-year and nine months to three-year and six months.

It followed up with another STRPP debt issue and raised 10 billion rupees through STRPP bonds maturing in three years and three months and three years and six months at an annual coupon of 7.99%.

The bonds are rated AA by Crisil and the company may complete the fundraising before the end of October.

“The ratings continue to reflect strong financial flexibility arising from GSGL’s position as a holding company of Godrej Consumer Products, the flagship company of the Godrej group,” the rating agency said in its note.

India Godrej

Comments

200 characters

Indian Godrej Group firm plans third debt sale in as many months, eyeing $230 mln

Investors cheer Pak-Afghan ceasefire, KSE-100 surges over 2,400 points

Rupee strengthens against US dollar

SBP, IFC sign agreement to strengthen local currency lending in Pakistan

ATC orders to arrest Aleema Khan, produce before court on Wednesday

Govt to launch Womenpreneurship Platform to enhance female participation in SMEs

Pakistan’s cement maker to assemble Belarus tractors in Balochistan

Shan Masood leads from front as Pakistan make wasteful South Africa pay

Many websites, apps go dark as Amazon’s cloud unit reports global outage

Pakistan’s Ashab Irfan clinches Richardson Wealth Men’s Open title in Canada

PM Shehbaz directs Power Division to frame policy for boosting industrial production

Read more stories