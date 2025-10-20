BML 7.82 Increased By ▲ 0.05 (0.64%)
BOP 38.80 Increased By ▲ 2.97 (8.29%)
CNERGY 8.23 Increased By ▲ 0.02 (0.24%)
CPHL 89.70 Increased By ▲ 0.20 (0.22%)
DCL 14.44 Increased By ▲ 0.15 (1.05%)
DGKC 243.30 Increased By ▲ 2.03 (0.84%)
FCCL 57.39 Decreased By ▼ -0.01 (-0.02%)
FFL 20.74 Increased By ▲ 0.02 (0.1%)
GCIL 30.40 Decreased By ▼ -0.73 (-2.35%)
HUBC 220.36 Increased By ▲ 2.35 (1.08%)
KEL 7.12 Decreased By ▼ -0.26 (-3.52%)
KOSM 7.31 Increased By ▲ 0.06 (0.83%)
LOTCHEM 27.51 Increased By ▲ 0.01 (0.04%)
MLCF 101.88 Increased By ▲ 0.92 (0.91%)
NBP 211.40 Increased By ▲ 6.02 (2.93%)
PAEL 55.60 Increased By ▲ 0.27 (0.49%)
PIAHCLA 23.80 Decreased By ▼ -0.29 (-1.2%)
PIBTL 15.64 Increased By ▲ 0.54 (3.58%)
POWER 20.29 Increased By ▲ 1.18 (6.17%)
PPL 183.19 Increased By ▲ 0.89 (0.49%)
PREMA 41.47 Increased By ▲ 0.13 (0.31%)
PRL 36.05 Increased By ▲ 0.09 (0.25%)
PTC 37.26 Decreased By ▼ -0.26 (-0.69%)
SNGP 128.00 Increased By ▲ 1.19 (0.94%)
SSGC 40.27 Increased By ▲ 0.07 (0.17%)
TELE 11.05 Increased By ▲ 0.12 (1.1%)
TPLP 11.60 Increased By ▲ 0.02 (0.17%)
TREET 29.06 Increased By ▲ 0.71 (2.5%)
TRG 73.20 Decreased By ▼ -0.25 (-0.34%)
WTL 2.19 Decreased By ▼ -0.04 (-1.79%)
BR100 17,374 Increased By 204.9 (1.19%)
BR30 55,581 Increased By 734.6 (1.34%)
KSE100 165,534 Increased By 1728.1 (1.05%)
KSE30 50,623 Increased By 499.2 (1%)
Markets

PM Shehbaz directs Power Division to frame policy for boosting industrial production

BR Web Desk Published 20 Oct, 2025 01:36pm

Prime Minister Muhammad Shahbaz Sharif has directed the Power Division to formulate comprehensive and effective policy recommendations aimed at boosting the country’s industrial production through efficient utilisation of electricity resources.

The prime minister gave the directives while chairing a review meeting on Power Division’s reform package for the industry and agriculture sector, read a statement on Monday.

During the meeting, the PM directed all institutions related to industrial production to take all possible steps to facilitate industrialists and investors. “Providing all possible facilities to the agriculture and industry sector is among the top priorities of the government,” the prime minister was quoted as saying in a statement.

PM Shehbaz stated that work should be done on a policy to ensure maximum use of electricity production in the country. “The best use of electricity production should be made to increase industrial and agricultural production,” he said

In the meeting, the prime minister was briefed on the ongoing work on policy recommendations by the Power Division and other reform agendas.

The meeting was attended by Federal Minister for Energy Sardar Owais Khan Leghari, Federal Minister for Information and Broadcasting Attaullah Tarar, Federal Minister for Economic Affairs Division Ahad Khan Cheema, Advisor on Industries Haroon Akhtar, and other relevant government officials and officials.

