PM Shehbaz directs Power Division to frame policy for boosting industrial production

Prime Minister Muhammad Shahbaz Sharif has directed the Power Division to formulate comprehensive and effective policy recommendations aimed at boosting the country’s industrial production through efficient utilisation of electricity resources.

The prime minister gave the directives while chairing a review meeting on Power Division’s reform package for the industry and agriculture sector, read a statement on Monday.

During the meeting, the PM directed all institutions related to industrial production to take all possible steps to facilitate industrialists and investors. “Providing all possible facilities to the agriculture and industry sector is among the top priorities of the government,” the prime minister was quoted as saying in a statement.

PM Shehbaz stated that work should be done on a policy to ensure maximum use of electricity production in the country. “The best use of electricity production should be made to increase industrial and agricultural production,” he said

In the meeting, the prime minister was briefed on the ongoing work on policy recommendations by the Power Division and other reform agendas.

The meeting was attended by Federal Minister for Energy Sardar Owais Khan Leghari, Federal Minister for Information and Broadcasting Attaullah Tarar, Federal Minister for Economic Affairs Division Ahad Khan Cheema, Advisor on Industries Haroon Akhtar, and other relevant government officials and officials.