BML 7.80 Increased By ▲ 0.03 (0.39%)
BOP 38.85 Increased By ▲ 3.02 (8.43%)
CNERGY 8.22 Increased By ▲ 0.01 (0.12%)
CPHL 89.70 Increased By ▲ 0.20 (0.22%)
DCL 14.41 Increased By ▲ 0.12 (0.84%)
DGKC 243.30 Increased By ▲ 2.03 (0.84%)
FCCL 57.39 Decreased By ▼ -0.01 (-0.02%)
FFL 20.71 Decreased By ▼ -0.01 (-0.05%)
GCIL 30.30 Decreased By ▼ -0.83 (-2.67%)
HUBC 220.69 Increased By ▲ 2.68 (1.23%)
KEL 7.11 Decreased By ▼ -0.27 (-3.66%)
KOSM 7.31 Increased By ▲ 0.06 (0.83%)
LOTCHEM 27.51 Increased By ▲ 0.01 (0.04%)
MLCF 101.90 Increased By ▲ 0.94 (0.93%)
NBP 211.25 Increased By ▲ 5.87 (2.86%)
PAEL 55.60 Increased By ▲ 0.27 (0.49%)
PIAHCLA 23.80 Decreased By ▼ -0.29 (-1.2%)
PIBTL 15.64 Increased By ▲ 0.54 (3.58%)
POWER 20.29 Increased By ▲ 1.18 (6.17%)
PPL 183.19 Increased By ▲ 0.89 (0.49%)
PREMA 41.47 Increased By ▲ 0.13 (0.31%)
PRL 36.05 Increased By ▲ 0.09 (0.25%)
PTC 37.26 Decreased By ▼ -0.26 (-0.69%)
SNGP 128.00 Increased By ▲ 1.19 (0.94%)
SSGC 40.30 Increased By ▲ 0.10 (0.25%)
TELE 11.06 Increased By ▲ 0.13 (1.19%)
TPLP 11.60 Increased By ▲ 0.02 (0.17%)
TREET 29.05 Increased By ▲ 0.70 (2.47%)
TRG 73.20 Decreased By ▼ -0.25 (-0.34%)
WTL 2.18 Decreased By ▼ -0.05 (-2.24%)
BR100 17,375 Increased By 205.8 (1.2%)
BR30 55,606 Increased By 759.9 (1.39%)
KSE100 165,543 Increased By 1736.9 (1.06%)
KSE30 50,637 Increased By 513.3 (1.02%)
Oct 20, 2025 اردو PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
Markets

India bonds steady in festive week; eyes on state debt sale

Reuters Published 20 Oct, 2025 11:54am
Photo: Reuters
Photo: Reuters

MUMBAI: Indian government bonds started the holiday-shortened week little changed, with traders watching demand at a state debt auction later in the day.

The yield on the benchmark 10-year note was at 6.5176% as of 9:40 a.m. IST on Monday, after closing at 6.5131% on Friday. Bond yields move inversely to prices.

Indian debt markets are shut on Tuesday and Wednesday for Diwali.

States aim to raise 170 billion rupees ($1.9 billion) through sale of bonds later in the day, with the quantum largely in line with schedule, after undershooting the calendar by a large margin last week.

“There is no scope for last week like rally in bonds this week, and we should see benchmark bond yield consolidating around 6.52%, while a break could see test of 6.55%-6.56% levels” trader with a private bank said.

Bond yields ended lower on a weekly basis last week, as the minutes of the Reserve Bank of India’s latest meeting reaffirmed bets of a rate cut in December as members of its interest-rate panel flagged room for future cuts as the country’s inflation outlook eases.

India’s retail inflation dropped to an eight-year low of 1.54% in September, and HDFC Bank anticipates the reading at a record low of 0.5% in October, bolstering calls for a rate cut in December.

Indian government bonds

Comments

200 characters

India bonds steady in festive week; eyes on state debt sale

Bulls return to PSX as investors cheer Pak-Afghan ceasefire

Intra-day update: rupee registers gain against US dollar

Wheat policy approved with Rs3,500/40kg support price

SBP, IFC sign agreement to strengthen local currency lending in Pakistan

Pakistan’s cement maker to assemble Belarus tractors in Balochistan

PM Shehbaz directs Power Division to frame policy for boosting industrial production

Pakistan, Afghanistan to ‘meet again next week’ to finalise ceasefire agreement’s details

Oil prices slip on concerns over US-China trade tensions

Gold price per tola falls Rs1,400 in Pakistan

KE postpones AGM amid uncertainty over NEPRA’s rulings

Read more stories