BML 7.80 Increased By ▲ 0.03 (0.39%)
BOP 38.85 Increased By ▲ 3.02 (8.43%)
CNERGY 8.22 Increased By ▲ 0.01 (0.12%)
CPHL 89.70 Increased By ▲ 0.20 (0.22%)
DCL 14.41 Increased By ▲ 0.12 (0.84%)
DGKC 243.30 Increased By ▲ 2.03 (0.84%)
FCCL 57.39 Decreased By ▼ -0.01 (-0.02%)
FFL 20.71 Decreased By ▼ -0.01 (-0.05%)
GCIL 30.30 Decreased By ▼ -0.83 (-2.67%)
HUBC 220.69 Increased By ▲ 2.68 (1.23%)
KEL 7.11 Decreased By ▼ -0.27 (-3.66%)
KOSM 7.31 Increased By ▲ 0.06 (0.83%)
LOTCHEM 27.51 Increased By ▲ 0.01 (0.04%)
MLCF 101.90 Increased By ▲ 0.94 (0.93%)
NBP 211.25 Increased By ▲ 5.87 (2.86%)
PAEL 55.60 Increased By ▲ 0.27 (0.49%)
PIAHCLA 23.80 Decreased By ▼ -0.29 (-1.2%)
PIBTL 15.64 Increased By ▲ 0.54 (3.58%)
POWER 20.29 Increased By ▲ 1.18 (6.17%)
PPL 183.19 Increased By ▲ 0.89 (0.49%)
PREMA 41.47 Increased By ▲ 0.13 (0.31%)
PRL 36.05 Increased By ▲ 0.09 (0.25%)
PTC 37.26 Decreased By ▼ -0.26 (-0.69%)
SNGP 128.00 Increased By ▲ 1.19 (0.94%)
SSGC 40.30 Increased By ▲ 0.10 (0.25%)
TELE 11.06 Increased By ▲ 0.13 (1.19%)
TPLP 11.60 Increased By ▲ 0.02 (0.17%)
TREET 29.05 Increased By ▲ 0.70 (2.47%)
TRG 73.20 Decreased By ▼ -0.25 (-0.34%)
WTL 2.18 Decreased By ▼ -0.05 (-2.24%)
BR100 17,375 Increased By 205.8 (1.2%)
BR30 55,606 Increased By 759.9 (1.39%)
KSE100 165,543 Increased By 1736.9 (1.06%)
KSE30 50,637 Increased By 513.3 (1.02%)
Oct 20, 2025
Australian stocks dip as miners lose ground amid trade tensions

  • The S&P/ASX 200 index fell 0.2% to 8,980.10
Reuters Published 20 Oct, 2025 10:52am

Australian shares fell slightly on Monday, as losses in mining and gold stocks outweighed gains in financials, while Bapcor slumped to a decade-low after the auto parts retailer forecast weaker earnings for the first half of the year.

The S&P/ASX 200 index fell 0.2% to 8,980.10 by 0000 GMT.

The benchmark closed 0.8% lower on Friday.

Index heavyweight miners slipped 2.1% after a five-day winning streak.

Iron ore prices fell last week as concerns around demand outlook grew due to mounting US-China trade tensions, as well as prospects of rising ore supply.

China accused the US of stoking panic over its rare earth controls last week, while rejecting a White House call to roll back the curbs.

Mining giants BHP, Rio Tinto and Fortescue fell 1.5%, 0.9% and 0.9%, respectively.

BHP and Fortescue are scheduled to release their first-quarter production reports on Tuesday and Thursday, respectively. Gold stocks dived 4.8% after a five-session rally. Bullion prices fell sharply on Friday, pressured by a firmer dollar and US President Donald Trump’s comment that a “full-scale” tariff on China would be unsustainable.

Evolution Mining lost 5.4%, while Northern Star Resources dipped 3.9%.

Among individual stocks, Bapcor dropped 14.5% and was among the worst performers on the benchmark, after the firm projected lower earnings for the first six months of fiscal 2026.

Banks, on the other hand, rose 0.3% after an unexpected spike in unemployment bolstered chances of an interest rate cut next month.

Banks typically benefit from lower interest rates, which can translate to higher lending volumes for them.

In New Zealand, the benchmark S&P/NZX 50 index was flat.

The country’s annual inflation accelerated in the third quarter, coming in at 3.0%.

This was in line with analysts’ forecasts and at the top end of the central bank’s target range.

Australian stocks

Comments

200 characters

