BML 7.90 Increased By ▲ 0.13 (1.67%)
BOP 37.53 Increased By ▲ 1.70 (4.74%)
CNERGY 8.30 Increased By ▲ 0.09 (1.1%)
CPHL 90.50 Increased By ▲ 1.00 (1.12%)
DCL 14.30 Increased By ▲ 0.01 (0.07%)
DGKC 242.25 Increased By ▲ 0.98 (0.41%)
FCCL 57.75 Increased By ▲ 0.35 (0.61%)
FFL 20.91 Increased By ▲ 0.19 (0.92%)
GCIL 31.50 Increased By ▲ 0.37 (1.19%)
HUBC 220.30 Increased By ▲ 2.29 (1.05%)
KEL 7.16 Decreased By ▼ -0.22 (-2.98%)
KOSM 7.37 Increased By ▲ 0.12 (1.66%)
LOTCHEM 27.74 Increased By ▲ 0.24 (0.87%)
MLCF 100.98 Increased By ▲ 0.02 (0.02%)
NBP 209.20 Increased By ▲ 3.82 (1.86%)
PAEL 55.82 Increased By ▲ 0.49 (0.89%)
PIAHCLA 24.57 Increased By ▲ 0.48 (1.99%)
PIBTL 15.35 Increased By ▲ 0.25 (1.66%)
POWER 19.40 Increased By ▲ 0.29 (1.52%)
PPL 184.10 Increased By ▲ 1.80 (0.99%)
PREMA 41.87 Increased By ▲ 0.53 (1.28%)
PRL 36.15 Increased By ▲ 0.19 (0.53%)
PTC 37.57 Increased By ▲ 0.05 (0.13%)
SNGP 128.50 Increased By ▲ 1.69 (1.33%)
SSGC 40.33 Increased By ▲ 0.13 (0.32%)
TELE 11.04 Increased By ▲ 0.11 (1.01%)
TPLP 11.69 Increased By ▲ 0.11 (0.95%)
TREET 28.90 Increased By ▲ 0.55 (1.94%)
TRG 73.76 Increased By ▲ 0.31 (0.42%)
WTL 2.25 Increased By ▲ 0.02 (0.9%)
BR100 17,316 Increased By 146.4 (0.85%)
BR30 55,553 Increased By 707.3 (1.29%)
KSE100 164,932 Increased By 1126 (0.69%)
KSE30 50,510 Increased By 386.1 (0.77%)
Oct 20, 2025 اردو PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
Markets

Oil prices slip on concerns over US-China trade tensions

  • Brent crude futures fell 24 cents, or 0.4%, at $61.05 a barrel
Reuters Published 20 Oct, 2025 08:06am
Photo: Reuters
Photo: Reuters

TOKYO: Oil prices dipped on Monday, pressured by worries over a global glut as escalating U.S.-China trade tensions added to concerns about an economic slowdown and weaker energy demand.

Brent crude futures fell 24 cents, or 0.4%, at $61.05 a barrel at 0032 GMT, while U.S. West Texas Intermediate futures were down 21 cents, or 0.4%, at $57.33, erasing gains from Friday.

Both benchmarks declined more than 2% last week, marking their third consecutive weekly decline, partly due to the International Energy Agency’s outlook for a growing supply glut in 2026.

“Concerns about oversupply from increased production by oil- producing nations, coupled with fears of an economic slowdown stemming from escalating U.S.-China trade tensions, are fuelling selling pressure,” said Toshitaka Tazawa, an analyst at Fujitomi Securities.

“While the U.S. is stepping up pressure on buyers of Russian crude, the upcoming summit between U.S. President Donald Trump and Russian President Vladimir Putin adds uncertainty to the outlook, making it difficult for some investors to adjust their positions,” he said.

Last week, the head of the World Trade Organization said she had urged the U.S. and China to de-escalate trade tensions, warning that a decoupling by the world’s two largest economies could reduce global economic output by 7% over the longer term.

The two top oil consumers have recently renewed their trade war, imposing additional port fees on ships carrying cargo between them - tit-for-tat moves that could disrupt global freight flows.

Meanwhile, Trump and Putin agreed on Thursday to hold another summit on the war in Ukraine, even as Washington pressured India and China to stop buying Russian oil.

Following talks with Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskiy at the White House on Friday, Trump implored both Ukraine and Russia to “stop the war immediately,” even if it means Ukraine conceding territory.

U.S. and European pressure on Asian buyers of Russian energy could restrict India’s oil imports from December, leading to cheaper supplies for China, trade sources and analysts said.

On the supply side, U.S. energy firms last week added oil and natural gas rigs for the first time in three weeks, energy services firm Baker Hughes said in its closely followed report on Friday.

Brent crude Oil WTI crude US WTI crude prices WTI crude oil

Comments

200 characters

Oil prices slip on concerns over US-China trade tensions

Wheat policy approved with Rs3,500/40kg support price

Aurangzeb briefs ADCB on Panda Bond launch, GMTN update

KE postpones AGM amid uncertainty over NEPRA’s rulings

Israel says ceasefire and aid to resume after airstrikes kill 26 in Gaza

Qatar talks: Deal reached on ‘immediate ceasefire’

Pakistan’s first-ever hyperspectral satellite launched

CDWP approves 12 projects across ‘critical’ sectors

Smuggled Indian gutka, betel nuts cause Rs100bn annual loss

Insurance companies: SECP issues new ‘Published Financial Statements’

Read more stories