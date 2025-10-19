BML 7.77 Decreased By ▼ -0.19 (-2.39%)
Markets Print 2025-10-19

Oil prices decrease

Reuters Published 19 Oct, 2025 03:35am

NEW YORK: Oil prices extended losses on Friday, after falling 1 percent overnight as US President Donald Trump said he and Russian President Vladimir Putin agreed to meet in Hungary soon to discuss ending the war in Ukraine.

US crude fell 0.7 percent to USD57.04 a barrel, while Brent was also off 0.7 percent to USD60.63.

On the London Intercontinental Exchange (ICE), Brent crude fell by USD0.20 to settle at USD60.86 per barrel, while on the New York Mercantile Exchange (NYMEX), Light crude declined by USD0.20 to trade at USD57.26 per barrel.

Oil prices edged lower in early trade on Friday, heading for a weekly loss, with uncertainty over global energy supplies after US President Donald Trump and Russian President Vladimir Putin agreed to meet in Hungary to discuss ending the war in Ukraine.

