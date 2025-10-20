BML 7.90 Increased By ▲ 0.13 (1.67%)
BOP 37.53 Increased By ▲ 1.70 (4.74%)
CNERGY 8.30 Increased By ▲ 0.09 (1.1%)
CPHL 90.50 Increased By ▲ 1.00 (1.12%)
DCL 14.30 Increased By ▲ 0.01 (0.07%)
DGKC 242.25 Increased By ▲ 0.98 (0.41%)
FCCL 57.75 Increased By ▲ 0.35 (0.61%)
FFL 20.91 Increased By ▲ 0.19 (0.92%)
GCIL 31.50 Increased By ▲ 0.37 (1.19%)
HUBC 220.30 Increased By ▲ 2.29 (1.05%)
KEL 7.16 Decreased By ▼ -0.22 (-2.98%)
KOSM 7.37 Increased By ▲ 0.12 (1.66%)
LOTCHEM 27.74 Increased By ▲ 0.24 (0.87%)
MLCF 100.98 Increased By ▲ 0.02 (0.02%)
NBP 209.20 Increased By ▲ 3.82 (1.86%)
PAEL 55.82 Increased By ▲ 0.49 (0.89%)
PIAHCLA 24.57 Increased By ▲ 0.48 (1.99%)
PIBTL 15.35 Increased By ▲ 0.25 (1.66%)
POWER 19.40 Increased By ▲ 0.29 (1.52%)
PPL 184.10 Increased By ▲ 1.80 (0.99%)
PREMA 41.87 Increased By ▲ 0.53 (1.28%)
PRL 36.15 Increased By ▲ 0.19 (0.53%)
PTC 37.57 Increased By ▲ 0.05 (0.13%)
SNGP 128.50 Increased By ▲ 1.69 (1.33%)
SSGC 40.33 Increased By ▲ 0.13 (0.32%)
TELE 11.04 Increased By ▲ 0.11 (1.01%)
TPLP 11.69 Increased By ▲ 0.11 (0.95%)
TREET 28.90 Increased By ▲ 0.55 (1.94%)
TRG 73.76 Increased By ▲ 0.31 (0.42%)
WTL 2.25 Increased By ▲ 0.02 (0.9%)
BR100 17,316 Increased By 146.4 (0.85%)
BR30 55,553 Increased By 707.3 (1.29%)
KSE100 164,932 Increased By 1126 (0.69%)
KSE30 50,510 Increased By 386.1 (0.77%)
Oct 20, 2025 اردو PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
Print Print 2025-10-20

Aurangzeb briefs ADCB on Panda Bond launch, GMTN update

APP Published October 20, 2025 Updated October 20, 2025 09:23am

ISLAMABAD: Federal Minister for Finance and Revenue Senator Muhammad Aurangzeb concluded his visit to Washington DC with a series of important meetings on the final day of his participation in the Annual Meetings of the International Monetary Fund (IMF) and the World Bank.

The minister met with the senior management of Abu Dhabi Commercial Bank (ADCB) and briefed them on the launch of Pakistan’s Panda Bond and the refreshing of the Global Medium-Term Note (GMTN) programme, said a news release.

He provided an update on the progress of the privatization programme, expressing optimism about the accelerated privatization of the national carrier.

Aurangzeb discusses post-flood recovery, economic reforms with World Bank chief

Senator Aurangzeb informed the ADCB team that the Government of Pakistan was close to achieving financial close on the Reko Diq project and looked forward to the participation of Exim Bank.

He encouraged the Bank to take direct exposure in Pakistan’s financial sector and intermediate trade and investment flows.

In a separate meeting with the senior management of JP Morgan, the Finance Minister shared details of the upcoming inaugural launch of the Green Panda Bond in the Chinese market. He also gave a comprehensive overview of the privatization programme, including the G2G sale of First Women Bank, recently approved by the Federal Cabinet.

Senator Aurangzeb highlighted growing US company interest in the Reko Diq project and anticipated Exim Bank’s early participation in the syndication process.

He also discussed avenues for digital collaboration between Saudi Arabia and Pakistan through the GO AI Hub and encouraged JP Morgan to explore further areas of partnership.

The Finance Minister also met with Mehmet Simsek, Minister of Treasury and Finance of Türkiye, where both sides reaffirmed the strong bilateral ties and frequent leadership-level engagements between the two countries.

Senator Aurangzeb highlighted Pakistan’s ongoing reforms in taxation, energy, state-owned enterprises (SOEs), privatization, and public finance.

He referred to the World Bank-hosted event showcasing the transformation journey of Pakistan’s Federal Board of Revenue (FBR) and agreed on the importance of enhancing the tax-to-GDP ratio and integrating data across government agencies.

In his meeting with Makhtar Diop, Managing Director of the International Finance Corporation (IFC), Senator Aurangzeb welcomed the IFC’s decision to upgrade Pakistan as a regional hub.

He briefed the MD on progress made on the Reko Diq project and expressed hope that Exim Bank would soon join the financing consortium.

The minister appreciated IFC’s ongoing support in subnational finance and Digital Payment Rights (DPR), as well as its advisory services in the pharmaceutical, electric vehicle (EV), and commodity exchange sectors.

He also welcomed the forthcoming visit of the IFC Managing Director to Pakistan during the Spring Meetings and witnessed the signing of a Swap Agreement between the State Bank of Pakistan (SBP) and IFC.

Senator Aurangzeb also participated in the 15th V20 Ministerial Dialogue on “Cost of Capital, Debt & Growth Pathways.”

In his remarks, he highlighted the devastating impact of recurring floods in Pakistan, stressing the government’s commitment to funding rescue and relief operations from its own resources.

He appreciated the support of the CVF-V20 Secretariat in developing Pakistan’s Climate Prosperity Plan (CPP) and noted that funding was available through the Country Partnership Framework (CPF) to operationalise it.

The Minister called for the urgent operationalisation of the Loss and Damage Fund and emphasized the need for expedited decision-making within the Green Climate Fund (GCF).

During his visit, the minister also engaged with US-based Pakistani media, where he provided a comprehensive briefing on his weeklong discussions and engagements with international financial institutions, partner countries, and private sector stakeholders.

Senator Muhammad Aurangzeb’s participation in the IMF-World Bank Annual Meetings and his extensive engagements with global financial institutions reaffirm Pakistan’s commitment to economic reform, fiscal responsibility, and international cooperation.

IMF Muhammad Aurangzeb IMF and Pakistan Finance Minster Green Climate Fund Green Climate Fund project ADCB

Comments

200 characters

Aurangzeb briefs ADCB on Panda Bond launch, GMTN update

Wheat policy approved with Rs3,500/40kg support price

Oil prices slip on concerns over US-China trade tensions

Israel says ceasefire and aid to resume after airstrikes kill 26 in Gaza

Qatar talks: Deal reached on ‘immediate ceasefire’

Pakistan’s first-ever hyperspectral satellite launched

CDWP approves 12 projects across ‘critical’ sectors

Smuggled Indian gutka, betel nuts cause Rs100bn annual loss

Insurance companies: SECP issues new ‘Published Financial Statements’

FBR has failed to implement ATIR order

Read more stories