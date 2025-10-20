BML 7.90 Increased By ▲ 0.13 (1.67%)
BOP 37.53 Increased By ▲ 1.70 (4.74%)
CNERGY 8.30 Increased By ▲ 0.09 (1.1%)
CPHL 90.50 Increased By ▲ 1.00 (1.12%)
DCL 14.30 Increased By ▲ 0.01 (0.07%)
DGKC 242.25 Increased By ▲ 0.98 (0.41%)
FCCL 57.75 Increased By ▲ 0.35 (0.61%)
FFL 20.91 Increased By ▲ 0.19 (0.92%)
GCIL 31.50 Increased By ▲ 0.37 (1.19%)
HUBC 220.30 Increased By ▲ 2.29 (1.05%)
KEL 7.16 Decreased By ▼ -0.22 (-2.98%)
KOSM 7.37 Increased By ▲ 0.12 (1.66%)
LOTCHEM 27.74 Increased By ▲ 0.24 (0.87%)
MLCF 100.98 Increased By ▲ 0.02 (0.02%)
NBP 209.20 Increased By ▲ 3.82 (1.86%)
PAEL 55.82 Increased By ▲ 0.49 (0.89%)
PIAHCLA 24.57 Increased By ▲ 0.48 (1.99%)
PIBTL 15.35 Increased By ▲ 0.25 (1.66%)
POWER 19.40 Increased By ▲ 0.29 (1.52%)
PPL 184.10 Increased By ▲ 1.80 (0.99%)
PREMA 41.87 Increased By ▲ 0.53 (1.28%)
PRL 36.15 Increased By ▲ 0.19 (0.53%)
PTC 37.57 Increased By ▲ 0.05 (0.13%)
SNGP 128.50 Increased By ▲ 1.69 (1.33%)
SSGC 40.33 Increased By ▲ 0.13 (0.32%)
TELE 11.04 Increased By ▲ 0.11 (1.01%)
TPLP 11.69 Increased By ▲ 0.11 (0.95%)
TREET 28.90 Increased By ▲ 0.55 (1.94%)
TRG 73.76 Increased By ▲ 0.31 (0.42%)
WTL 2.25 Increased By ▲ 0.02 (0.9%)
BR100 17,316 Increased By 146.4 (0.85%)
BR30 55,553 Increased By 707.3 (1.29%)
KSE100 164,932 Increased By 1126 (0.69%)
KSE30 50,510 Increased By 386.1 (0.77%)
Oct 20, 2025 اردو PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
Print Print 2025-10-20

Fire at airport cargo complex disrupts BD’s garment exports

Reuters Published 20 Oct, 2025 05:50am
Photo: Reuters
Photo: Reuters

DHAKA: A massive fire at the import cargo complex of Dhaka airport has caused extensive damage to goods and materials belonging to major garment exporters, with losses and impacts on trade likely to run into millions of dollars, industry leaders said on Sunday.

The blaze broke out on Saturday afternoon in the import section of the airport’s cargo village, forcing a temporary suspension of flights. Smoke continued to rise from the charred remains of the facility on Sunday as firefighters and airport officials assessed the damage.

The fire gutted storage areas used for imported raw materials, ready-to-export apparel, and product samples — all essential to Bangladesh’s $47 billion garment industry. “This incident has caused serious damage to the country’s export trade, especially the garment sector,” said Inamul Haq Khan, senior vice-president of the Bangladesh Garment Manufacturers and Exporters Association (BGMEA).

Bangladesh Trade BGMEA airport cargo complex Dhaka airport Bangladesh garment exports

Comments

200 characters

Fire at airport cargo complex disrupts BD’s garment exports

Wheat policy approved with Rs3,500/40kg support price

Aurangzeb briefs ADCB on Panda Bond launch, GMTN update

Oil prices slip on concerns over US-China trade tensions

Israel says ceasefire and aid to resume after airstrikes kill 26 in Gaza

Qatar talks: Deal reached on ‘immediate ceasefire’

Pakistan’s first-ever hyperspectral satellite launched

CDWP approves 12 projects across ‘critical’ sectors

Smuggled Indian gutka, betel nuts cause Rs100bn annual loss

Insurance companies: SECP issues new ‘Published Financial Statements’

FBR has failed to implement ATIR order

Read more stories