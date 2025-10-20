BML 7.90 Increased By ▲ 0.13 (1.67%)
Print Print 2025-10-20

BoR denies notification appointing Jibran as advisor

Press Release Published 20 Oct, 2025 05:50am

KARACHI: The Board of Revenue, Government of Sindh, has strongly denied the authenticity of a notification circulating on social media, which falsely claims that Jibran Raza has been appointed as Advisor to the Minister for the Board of Revenue.

In an official statement issued on Sunday, a spokesperson for the department clarified that no such appointment has been made, and termed the circulating notification as fake and baseless.

“The public is advised not to be misled by this false information,” the statement read. “We urge citizens to rely only on official sources for any updates regarding government appointments.”

Authorities have not ruled out the possibility of initiating action against those responsible for spreading misinformation.

The Board of Revenue reiterated its commitment to transparency and warned against the dissemination of unverified news through social media platforms.

Sindh Government Board of Revenue SRB BoR Jibran Raza

