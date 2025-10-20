Weekly Cotton Review: Production rises 22.37pc across country

KARACHI: A significant increase of 22.37 percent has been recorded in cotton production across the country. When examined at the provincial level, Sindh province has witnessed a 39.76 percent increase in cotton production, while Punjab province has experienced a growth of 28.20 percent.

However, experts have indicated that the initial increase observed in cotton production has now begun to slow down. Sajid Mahmood expressed concern over this situation, stating that the declining trend in cotton production is worrying.

Kamran Arshad, Chairman of the All Pakistan Textile Mills Association (APTMA), has drawn attention to the severe challenges facing the textile industry. He emphasised that if the textile industry is to be saved, a significant reduction in interest rates must be implemented.

Kamran Arshad further stated that the current electricity prices are unbearable and are causing severe damage to the textile sector. He urged the government to take immediate measures to rescue the industry.

Dark clouds of crisis are hovering over the textile industry. The Pakistan Textile Council (PTC) has issued a warning regarding the decline in exports. According to sources, the downward trend in textile exports continues, which is concerning for the national economy.

The Federal Board of Revenue (FBR) has issued an important notification. According to the notification, video camera monitoring of production will be implemented in textile spinning mills starting from November first.

This measure is being taken to ensure transparency and obtain accurate production information. All textile spinning mills are required to implement this system before November first.

According to a report issued by the Pakistan Cotton Ginners Association (PCGA), cotton arrivals across the country have witnessed a notable increase up to October 15, 2025. Overall cotton arrivals have been better compared to the same period last year, indicating that this year’s crop is yielding relatively improved production.

The report reveals that a total of 3,795,675 bales of cotton have reached factories across Pakistan. This figure represents an increase of 693,894 bales compared to 3,101,781 bales during the same period last year, showing a rise of 22.37 percent.

This increase is being attributed to improved cotton production, favourable weather conditions, and better agricultural management practices.

Punjab has recorded a remarkable improvement in cotton production. By October 15, 2025, total cotton arrivals in the province reached 1,520,095 bales, which is 334,489 bales more than last year’s 1,185,607 bales. This represents a 28.20 percent increase in cotton arrivals in Punjab.

Sindh has also shown significant improvement in cotton production. Total cotton arrivals in the province stood at 2,275,546 bales, representing an increase of 646,898 bales compared to last year’s 1,628,648 bales. This marks a 39.76 percent increase in cotton arrivals in Sindh.

During the last week, the local cotton market witnessed overall stability in cotton prices. Textile mills continued their cautious purchasing approach. Meanwhile, ginners are also showing interest in selling cotton, but due to relatively low supply of lint, ginners are showing less interest in selling cotton at lower prices. Nevertheless, trading in Sindh province remained at 14,900 to 15,500 rupees per maund. In Balochistan, cotton prices according to quality are running at 15,100 to 15,300 rupees. However, the trading volume is relatively low, which is attributed to decreased demand and prices for cotton yarn.

At the global level, a major reason for pressure on cotton prices is the trade tensions between America and China, which are affecting global supply and demand. Along with this, the decline in crude oil prices has also had a negative impact on the cotton market. Furthermore, due to the United States government shutdown, there are delays in the release of important agricultural reports, particularly the USDA’s World Agricultural Supply and Demand Estimates report, which has created an atmosphere of uncertainty among investors.

The Pakistani cotton market maintained an overall stable yet subdued tone, with trading activity remaining limited during the week. Despite a noted decrease in new cotton arrivals and a marginal uptick in demand, mill owners have refrained from raising their offered prices. This cautious stance is primarily attributed to persistently weak yarn sales and ongoing pressure from international markets. Consequently, market transactions have been reduced, reflecting a prevailing wait-and-see sentiment among participants.

Broader global uncertainties continue to cast a shadow over the market’s outlook. Key international factors, including American economic policy, trade relations with China, fluctuating crude oil prices, and the delayed release of pivotal USDA reports, are expected to dictate future market trends. The direction of the domestic market will inevitably remain tethered to these global developments. Nonetheless, the concurrent reduction in the supply of ginned cotton alongside the mild demand provides a tentative basis for hoping for a limited improvement in the future.

As the textile sector continues to navigate these challenging circumstances, stakeholders are monitoring international developments closely. Mill owners remain hesitant to make any aggressive pricing decisions, constrained by concerns over export competitiveness and sluggish demand for finished textile products. The interplay between these global economic indicators and local supply dynamics will be crucial in shaping the trajectory of Pakistan’s cotton market in the coming weeks. For now, market participants are maintaining a guarded stance, awaiting clearer signals from both domestic and international fronts before committing to significant new commercial engagements.

Cotton prices in Sindh province remained between 14,900 to 15,500 rupees per maund according to quality, while Phutti prices stayed at 6,800 to 7,600 rupees per 40 kilograms.

In Punjab province, cotton prices are in between 14,800 to 15,350 rupees per maund while Phutti prices cess were 6,800 to 8,000 rupees per 40 kilograms.

In Balochistan province, cotton prices stood at 15,100 to 15,300 rupees, with Phutti prices is in between 7,000 to 8,000 rupees per 40 kilograms. Balochi cotton prices remained at 15,700 to 15,800 rupees per maund.

The Spot Rate Committee of the Karachi Cotton Association closed the spot rate at 15,100 rupees per maund. Naseem Usman, Chairman of the Karachi Cotton Brokers Forum, stated that international cotton prices showed a mixed trend. New York cotton futures prices remained between 64.00 to 69.00 American cents per pound.

Meanwhile, clouds of crisis are looming over the textile industry as the Pakistan Textile Council has issued a concerning warning regarding the decline in exports. According to the report, Pakistan’s total exports have fallen to 7.62 billion dollars, compared to 7.89 billion dollars during the same quarter last year.

According to the details, Pakistan’s export sector is gripping under crisis, and the country’s largest industrial contributor, the textile sector, is facing a situation that experts are characterizing as a long-term decline or catastrophe. The Pakistan Textile Council has expressed urgent concerns in its quarterly export report covering July to September 2025.

