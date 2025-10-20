Pakistan’s bone health: An overlooked economic asset

On World Osteoporosis Day (October 20), as global attention turns briefly to bone health, Pakistan continues to ignore a slow-moving crisis with real economic consequences. Osteoporosis is often treated as a niche health issue, but in a country where 9.9 million people are already affected — 7.2 million of them women — it is a looming socioeconomic challenge hiding in plain sight

As Pakistan’s population ages, the disease is quietly eroding productivity, amplifying household vulnerability, and adding pressure to an already overburdened healthcare system. The silence around it mirrors how Pakistan typically reacts to structural problems — ignoring them until they become unaffordable to solve.

The prevalence of osteoporosis is rising, driven by intersecting factors: demographic transition, urbanization, and entrenched nutritional deficits. Vitamin D deficiency, despite Pakistan’s year-round sunlight, affects an alarming majority of the population. Around 70 percent of pregnant women and 40 percent of children are deficient in vitamin D3, while low calcium intake remains endemic

Add to this sedentary lifestyles, multiple pregnancies without nutritional replenishment, and a lack of awareness or preventive healthcare — the result is a perfect storm.

This is not just a medical issue; it’s a policy failure. Public health planning in Pakistan remains overwhelmingly reactive, centered on curative services, while chronic and preventable conditions are sidelined. Osteoporosis rarely makes it into health budgets, insurance frameworks, or political talking points. But when untreated, its impact is measurable — fractures lead to hospital admissions, long-term care costs, loss of income for households, and productivity losses for the economy.

Global best practices are unambiguous: early intervention works. Vitamin D and calcium fortification programs, sunlight exposure campaigns, and community-level physical activity initiatives have drastically reduced fracture rates in other countries. These are low-cost interventions with high public health returns. In Pakistan, where the fiscal space is tight and healthcare spending is already skewed towards tertiary care, prevention isn’t just desirable — it’s the only affordable option.

There’s also a clear private sector angle. The market for fortified food products and affordable supplements is underdeveloped despite strong demand signals. Public–private partnerships can drive awareness and expand access, especially in rural and peri-urban areas where the disease burden is likely higher and underdiagnosis more common. Yet policy inertia persists. Without strategic intervention, osteoporosis will quietly join the list of chronic conditions that worsen living standards and undermine economic resilience.

