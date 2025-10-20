BML 7.80 Increased By ▲ 0.03 (0.39%)
KP CM warns of strong response to any Afghan aggression

NNI Published 20 Oct, 2025 05:50am

PESHAWAR: Khyber Pakhtunkhwa (KP) Chief Minister Sohail Afridi has vowed that any aggression from Afghanistan — or any other country — will be met with a strong and befitting response, reaffirming his full support for the Pakistan Armed Forces.

Speaking informally with journalists in Peshawar on Sunday, he reiterated the provincial government’s unwavering support for the Pakistan Armed Forces.

“Anyone who attacks Pakistan, including Afghanistan, will be responded to accordingly. We are firmly standing by our army,” he stated.

Afridi also called for inclusion and consultation on federal policies related to Afghanistan, particularly those impacting Khyber Pakhtunkhwa. “Whatever policy is adopted regarding Afghanistan, KP must be taken into confidence,” he added.

The chief minister said that around 800,000 Afghan refugees have already returned from KP, while 1.2 million remain in the province. He stressed that the remaining refugees will be repatriated in a dignified and respectful manner.

“Afghan refugees have spent significant time here. Now it is time for a respectful return,” he said, adding that a one-window operation will be launched to speed up the repatriation process.

Afridi emphasized that his primary focus is law and order, development, and good governance, stating that we welcomed constructive criticism but urged that it should not harm the province’s interests.

Addressing speculation about his appointment, Afridi clarified that he was not installed against anyone, but stands for the rule of law. “We’re fighting our battle in the courts. If we are denied justice, we will protest,” he said.

Afridi expressed dissatisfaction over the police report regarding activist Sanam Javed’s arrest, suggesting a more thorough review is needed.

Speaking on his upcoming cabinet, Afridi stated that if he is unable to meet the PTI founder Imran Khan, the cabinet will be formed after consultation with party leadership.

He confirmed that KP Chief Secretary and IG Police will remain in their positions for now.

“The cabinet will include only those approved by the party founder,” he said, adding that Muzzammil Aslam is the only confirmed name so far.

He dismissed reports of forming an ‘Advisory Council’, stating that no such discussion had taken place within the party.

“As a worker, as the party’s organizational head, and as Chief Minister, I am accountable only to the party founder,” he said. “I agree that the government should not be used to carry out party work”.

