BML 7.80 Increased By ▲ 0.03 (0.39%)
BOP 38.06 Increased By ▲ 2.23 (6.22%)
CNERGY 8.32 Increased By ▲ 0.11 (1.34%)
CPHL 90.02 Increased By ▲ 0.52 (0.58%)
DCL 14.20 Decreased By ▼ -0.09 (-0.63%)
DGKC 243.00 Increased By ▲ 1.73 (0.72%)
FCCL 58.00 Increased By ▲ 0.60 (1.05%)
FFL 21.00 Increased By ▲ 0.28 (1.35%)
GCIL 31.25 Increased By ▲ 0.12 (0.39%)
HUBC 220.00 Increased By ▲ 1.99 (0.91%)
KEL 7.25 Decreased By ▼ -0.13 (-1.76%)
KOSM 7.40 Increased By ▲ 0.15 (2.07%)
LOTCHEM 27.75 Increased By ▲ 0.25 (0.91%)
MLCF 101.21 Increased By ▲ 0.25 (0.25%)
NBP 208.30 Increased By ▲ 2.92 (1.42%)
PAEL 55.82 Increased By ▲ 0.49 (0.89%)
PIAHCLA 24.61 Increased By ▲ 0.52 (2.16%)
PIBTL 15.28 Increased By ▲ 0.18 (1.19%)
POWER 19.46 Increased By ▲ 0.35 (1.83%)
PPL 184.49 Increased By ▲ 2.19 (1.2%)
PREMA 41.50 Increased By ▲ 0.16 (0.39%)
PRL 36.06 Increased By ▲ 0.10 (0.28%)
PTC 37.90 Increased By ▲ 0.38 (1.01%)
SNGP 129.00 Increased By ▲ 2.19 (1.73%)
SSGC 40.50 Increased By ▲ 0.30 (0.75%)
TELE 10.70 Decreased By ▼ -0.23 (-2.1%)
TPLP 11.69 Increased By ▲ 0.11 (0.95%)
TREET 29.01 Increased By ▲ 0.66 (2.33%)
TRG 74.10 Increased By ▲ 0.65 (0.88%)
WTL 2.24 Increased By ▲ 0.01 (0.45%)
BR100 17,169 Decreased By -89.1 (-0.52%)
BR30 54,846 Decreased By -418.9 (-0.76%)
KSE100 165,236 Increased By 791.3 (0.48%)
KSE30 50,624 Increased By 156.4 (0.31%)
Oct 20, 2025 اردو PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
Print Print 2025-10-20

IAEA regional training course concludes at NIAB

Press Release Published 20 Oct, 2025 05:50am

FAISALABAD: Regional Training Course (RTC) on agriculture came to a close on a high note at Nuclear Institute for Agriculture and Biology (NIAB), a leading research institution of Pakistan Atomic Energy Commission (PAEC), here.

The RTC which commenced on October 6 was titled “Advanced Mutation Breeding Techniques for the Improvement of Nutritional Quality.” Organized under the framework of the IAEA technical cooperation project RAS5101, the training course brought together 30 participants from 14 member states of the Agency including Bangladesh, Cambodia, China, Fiji, Indonesia, Lao PDR, Malaysia, Mongolia, Myanmar, Nepal, Philippines, Sri Lanka, Thailand and Vietnam besides Pakistan. Whereas two IAEA experts, one from China and another from Bulgaria, also took part.

Addressing the concluding ceremony as Chief Guest, Prof. Dr. Muhammad Youssef Saleem, Director General, Agriculture & Biotechnology, PAEC, congratulated IAEA, NIAB and the participants for making the interactive training course successful. He said, “Pakistan’s population is increasing at a fast rate and while the country is blessed with diverse landscapes and a varied climate, it is severely affected by the impacts of climate change and natural calamities. We have to adapt to climate change and its impacts. This is not only true for Pakistan but also the region.”

On the occasion, Dr. Zia-ul-Qamar, the Course Director from NIAB said, “I would like to thank you all for the active participation in the course which resulted in gaining valuable hands-on-experience. The RTC was very helpful in grooming technical skills of all stakeholders and building enduring relationships that will go a long way.”

Dr Kai Wang, the IAEA expert from China, commended Pakistan’s consistent role in supporting regional capacity building.

Copyright Business Recorder, 2025

Pakistan climate change IAEA PAEC NIAB IAEA regional training course

Comments

200 characters

IAEA regional training course concludes at NIAB

Wheat policy approved with Rs3,500/40kg support price

Aurangzeb briefs ADCB on Panda Bond launch, GMTN update

Oil prices slip on concerns over US-China trade tensions

Israel says ceasefire and aid to resume after airstrikes kill 26 in Gaza

Qatar talks: Deal reached on ‘immediate ceasefire’

Pakistan’s first-ever hyperspectral satellite launched

CDWP approves 12 projects across ‘critical’ sectors

Smuggled Indian gutka, betel nuts cause Rs100bn annual loss

Insurance companies: SECP issues new ‘Published Financial Statements’

FBR has failed to implement ATIR order

Read more stories