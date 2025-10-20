CM hails space technology milestone

LAHORE: Chief Minister Punjab Maryam Nawaz Sharif noted that Pakistan had entered into a new era of space technology as its first hyperspectral satellite HS-1 had successfully reached space with China’s cooperation.

She said, “A major progress in Pakistan’s space programme has been achieved as it has launched its HS-1 satellite from China.” She congratulated Pakistani scientists and technical team on crossing this major space milestone.

She highlighted that this is an important step towards Pakistan’s self-reliance in space technology.

Copyright Business Recorder, 2025