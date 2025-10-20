BML 7.90 Increased By ▲ 0.13 (1.67%)
Print 2025-10-20

CM briefed on tax targets, potential new sectors

Recorder Report Published 20 Oct, 2025 05:50am

LAHORE: Chief Minister Punjab Maryam Nawaz Sharif chaired a special meeting on revenue collection, in which DG PRA Moazzam Ali Sipra gave a detailed briefing on tax targets and potential new sectors.

He said, “Punjab government is taking effective measures to increase revenue by establishing a special unit in Punjab Revenue Authority (PRA) on the direction of Chief Minister Maryam Nawaz Sharif.”

He added that this Special Unit of PRA would include factorial, tax consultant, legal expert and data analyst. He highlighted that Punjab Revenue Authority has decided to expand its jurisdiction to 30 districts by 30 October, as it has received in-principle approval of the Chief Minister to recruit 130 enforcement officers.

Chief Minister Maryam Nawaz Sharif directed the authorities concerned to assign additional responsibilities related to Revenue Authority to ADCG in districts. She reviewed the inclusion of 19 new sectors to increase revenue in Punjab. She was briefed by the relevant authorities that PRA has introduced an app for the convenience of potential taxpayers to comply with the chief minister’s directions who said that honest tax payers should not be disturbed, besides ensuring transparency in tax revenue collection.

