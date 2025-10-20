Punjab CNF busts drone-based drug smuggling network in Lahore

LAHORE: The Punjab Counter Narcotics Force (CNF), under its robust and coordinated strategy against drug traffickers, has achieved a major breakthrough by dismantling a high-tech narcotics smuggling network in Lahore Division.

Acting on credible intelligence, the CNF conducted a successful operation at 0530 hours on October 16, 2025, apprehending an organized group involved in drug trafficking through drones.

During the operation, CNF teams demonstrated exceptional professionalism and technical precision. The operation resulted in the recovery of 1.32 kilograms of heroin, three drones, two submachine guns with 60 rounds, one pistol, and two unregistered motorcycles (Honda CG 125 and Honda CD 70). The successful bust marks a significant achievement in the province’s ongoing war against narcotics and reflects the CNF’s growing operational capacity to counter modern smuggling tactics.

Following the operation, Punjab CNF launched a comprehensive investigation to trace the entire network engaged in drone-based smuggling. The Force is actively pursuing post-operation leads through advanced intelligence tools to identify facilitators, handlers, and financiers behind the racket.

Earlier, on October 15, 2025, at 2130 hours, Punjab CNF conducted another intelligence-led operation on Hafizabad Road, Gujranwala. The operation led to the arrest of a drug dealer and recovery of large quantities of narcotics and weapons, including 5.5 kilograms of hashish, 3 kilograms of opium, 713 grams of crystal ice (methamphetamine), one pistol with two magazines, 41 rounds of 30-bore ammunition, and one motorcycle.

A CNF officer reaffirmed the Force’s unwavering commitment to continue full-scale operations against drug traffickers across Punjab. The Punjab Counter Narcotics Force remains determined to eradicate drug networks and advance the Chief Minister’s vision of a “Narcotics-Free Punjab – Healthy and Safe Punjab.” The Force is utilizing all its resources and professional expertise to safeguard the youth and ensure a drug-free society.

