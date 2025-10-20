BML 7.90 Increased By ▲ 0.13 (1.67%)
BOP 37.65 Increased By ▲ 1.82 (5.08%)
CNERGY 8.28 Increased By ▲ 0.07 (0.85%)
CPHL 90.50 Increased By ▲ 1.00 (1.12%)
DCL 14.30 Increased By ▲ 0.01 (0.07%)
DGKC 242.25 Increased By ▲ 0.98 (0.41%)
FCCL 58.00 Increased By ▲ 0.60 (1.05%)
FFL 20.91 Increased By ▲ 0.19 (0.92%)
GCIL 31.27 Increased By ▲ 0.14 (0.45%)
HUBC 220.25 Increased By ▲ 2.24 (1.03%)
KEL 7.14 Decreased By ▼ -0.24 (-3.25%)
KOSM 7.41 Increased By ▲ 0.16 (2.21%)
LOTCHEM 27.75 Increased By ▲ 0.25 (0.91%)
MLCF 101.26 Increased By ▲ 0.30 (0.3%)
NBP 209.44 Increased By ▲ 4.06 (1.98%)
PAEL 55.83 Increased By ▲ 0.50 (0.9%)
PIAHCLA 24.50 Increased By ▲ 0.41 (1.7%)
PIBTL 15.35 Increased By ▲ 0.25 (1.66%)
POWER 19.42 Increased By ▲ 0.31 (1.62%)
PPL 184.35 Increased By ▲ 2.05 (1.12%)
PREMA 41.88 Increased By ▲ 0.54 (1.31%)
PRL 36.15 Increased By ▲ 0.19 (0.53%)
PTC 37.53 Increased By ▲ 0.01 (0.03%)
SNGP 128.00 Increased By ▲ 1.19 (0.94%)
SSGC 40.50 Increased By ▲ 0.30 (0.75%)
TELE 11.04 Increased By ▲ 0.11 (1.01%)
TPLP 11.69 Increased By ▲ 0.11 (0.95%)
TREET 28.90 Increased By ▲ 0.55 (1.94%)
TRG 73.76 Increased By ▲ 0.31 (0.42%)
WTL 2.26 Increased By ▲ 0.03 (1.35%)
BR100 17,169 Decreased By -89.1 (-0.52%)
BR30 54,846 Decreased By -418.9 (-0.76%)
KSE100 165,006 Increased By 561.6 (0.34%)
KSE30 50,514 Increased By 47.3 (0.09%)
Oct 20, 2025 اردو PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
Print Print 2025-10-20

Punjab CNF busts drone-based drug smuggling network in Lahore

Safdar Rasheed Published 20 Oct, 2025 05:50am

LAHORE: The Punjab Counter Narcotics Force (CNF), under its robust and coordinated strategy against drug traffickers, has achieved a major breakthrough by dismantling a high-tech narcotics smuggling network in Lahore Division.

Acting on credible intelligence, the CNF conducted a successful operation at 0530 hours on October 16, 2025, apprehending an organized group involved in drug trafficking through drones.

During the operation, CNF teams demonstrated exceptional professionalism and technical precision. The operation resulted in the recovery of 1.32 kilograms of heroin, three drones, two submachine guns with 60 rounds, one pistol, and two unregistered motorcycles (Honda CG 125 and Honda CD 70). The successful bust marks a significant achievement in the province’s ongoing war against narcotics and reflects the CNF’s growing operational capacity to counter modern smuggling tactics.

Following the operation, Punjab CNF launched a comprehensive investigation to trace the entire network engaged in drone-based smuggling. The Force is actively pursuing post-operation leads through advanced intelligence tools to identify facilitators, handlers, and financiers behind the racket.

Earlier, on October 15, 2025, at 2130 hours, Punjab CNF conducted another intelligence-led operation on Hafizabad Road, Gujranwala. The operation led to the arrest of a drug dealer and recovery of large quantities of narcotics and weapons, including 5.5 kilograms of hashish, 3 kilograms of opium, 713 grams of crystal ice (methamphetamine), one pistol with two magazines, 41 rounds of 30-bore ammunition, and one motorcycle.

A CNF officer reaffirmed the Force’s unwavering commitment to continue full-scale operations against drug traffickers across Punjab. The Punjab Counter Narcotics Force remains determined to eradicate drug networks and advance the Chief Minister’s vision of a “Narcotics-Free Punjab – Healthy and Safe Punjab.” The Force is utilizing all its resources and professional expertise to safeguard the youth and ensure a drug-free society.

Copyright Business Recorder, 2025

Lahore narcotics smuggling Punjab Counter Narcotics Force Punjab CNF

Comments

200 characters

Punjab CNF busts drone-based drug smuggling network in Lahore

Wheat policy approved with Rs3,500/40kg support price

Aurangzeb briefs ADCB on Panda Bond launch, GMTN update

Oil prices slip on concerns over US-China trade tensions

Israel says ceasefire and aid to resume after airstrikes kill 26 in Gaza

Qatar talks: Deal reached on ‘immediate ceasefire’

Pakistan’s first-ever hyperspectral satellite launched

CDWP approves 12 projects across ‘critical’ sectors

Smuggled Indian gutka, betel nuts cause Rs100bn annual loss

Insurance companies: SECP issues new ‘Published Financial Statements’

FBR has failed to implement ATIR order

Read more stories