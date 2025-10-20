EV-charging infrastructure: Attock Petroleum signs MoU with Huawei Technologies, AE Power

LAHORE: In order to strengthen and collaborate on developing electric vehicle (EV) charging infrastructure across Pakistan, Attock Petroleum Limited signed a Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) with Huawei Technologies Pakistan and its partner, AE Power.

Under the agreement, the three organisations will jointly work to establish EV charging stations and promote the use of electric mobility in the country.

The partnership aims to contribute to the creation of a sustainable, energy-efficient transportation ecosystem while supporting national efforts to reduce carbon emissions and strengthen clean energy initiatives.

The development of EV infrastructure in Pakistan has gained momentum in recent years, with both public and private sectors showing growing interest in clean transportation.

According to official reports, over 3,800 investors and companies have expressed interest in setting up EV charging stations nationwide, with more than 70 licences already issued and several stations operational.

The government’s National Electric Vehicle Policy (2025–2030) targets the establishment of 10,000 EV charging stations by 2030, supported by tariff reductions of up to 44 percent to encourage investment.

Several provinces have also launched initiatives to expand EV networks. Punjab has proposed installing 2,000 charging stations and introducing 600 electric buses, while Sindh aims to place charging facilities every 50 kilometers along major routes to facilitate intercity travel.

Additionally, Pakistan’s fastest 120 kW EV charging station has recently been inaugurated in Islamabad, capable of charging vehicles within an hour.

Public interest in electric vehicles is steadily growing, particularly among users of two- and three-wheelers such as e-bikes and rickshaws, while private car adoption continues to increase gradually as infrastructure improves.

According to Pro reports, the collaboration between these organisations is expected to further accelerate these developments and support Pakistan’s transition toward a cleaner, greener, and more connected energy future.

Copyright Business Recorder, 2025