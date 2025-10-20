FCCI chief meets new DC

FAISALABAD: Faisalabad Chamber of Commerce and Industry President Farooq Yousaf Sheikh met with the new Divisional Commissioner Raja Jahangir Anwar at the Commissioner Complex and congratulated him on his appointment.

He expressed his desire to work with the administration to improve the city’s infrastructure, in addition to addressing the problems faced by the business community. The commissioner appreciated the role of the business and industrial community of Faisalabad for playing a key role in the country’s economy and said that they have always played a pioneering role for the development of the city.

He assured that steps would be taken to resolve the problems of the business community and said that a high-level joint committee would be established, the focal person of which would be the additional commissioner. This committee will meet every month, in which representatives of all relevant departments will participate, so that issues raised by the chamber can be resolved immediately.

He said that Faisalabad’s roads and infrastructure are ten years old and need immediate rehabilitation. The Commissioner said that he would talk to Punjab Chief Minister Maryam Nawaz Sharif and the additional chief secretary to obtain the required funds for the improvement of the city’s roads and infrastructure.

