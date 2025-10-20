BML 7.90 Increased By ▲ 0.13 (1.67%)
Zimbabwe replaces Afghanistan to feature in T20I tri-series

Muhammad Saleem Published 20 Oct, 2025 05:50am

LAHORE: Zimbabwe Cricket has accepted the Pakistan Cricket Board’s invitation to participate in a T20I tri-series also featuring Sri Lanka, to be staged in Rawalpindi and Lahore from 17th to 29th November.

The maiden tri-series on Pakistan soil has been scheduled to provide all three sides with preparation ahead of next year’s ICC Men’s T20 World Cup, which will be held in India and Sri Lanka. The tri-series will commence on 17th November, with hosts Pakistan taking on Zimbabwe at the Rawalpindi Cricket Stadium. The second fixture will also be played at the same venue on 19th November, when Sri Lanka takes on Zimbabwe.

Following the two matches in Rawalpindi, the action will shift to Lahore’s Gaddafi Stadium, which will stage the remaining five matches, including the final on 29th November.

Tri-Series T20I Schedule: 17 November – Pakistan v Zimbabwe, Rawalpindi Cricket Stadium, Rawalpindi; 19th November – Sri Lanka v Zimbabwe, Rawalpindi Cricket Stadium, Rawalpindi; 22nd November – Pakistan v Sri Lanka, Gaddafi Stadium, Lahore; 23rd November – Pakistan v Zimbabwe, Gaddafi Stadium, Lahore; 25th November – Sri Lanka v Zimbabwe, Gaddafi Stadium, Lahore; 27th November – Pakistan v Sri Lanka, Gaddafi Stadium, Lahore; and 29th November –Final, Gaddafi Stadium, Lahore.

On the other hand, Pakistan has rejected the International Cricket Council’s selective, biased and premature comment regarding death of three “Afghan cricketers” in an “airstrike”. In a post on social media platform X, Minister for Information and Broadcasting Attaullah Tarar said Pakistan, which is a prime victim of cross-border terrorism, rejects the ICC’s selective, biased and premature comment that advances a disputed allegation, as established, that three “Afghan cricketers” died in an “airstrike”.

He said the ICC cited no independent verification to substantiate these claims. He said Pakistan strongly rejects the characterization and contests the ICC’s claim and call for immediate correction.

Copyright Business Recorder, 2025

