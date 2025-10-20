BML 7.90 Increased By ▲ 0.13 (1.67%)
BOP 37.65 Increased By ▲ 1.82 (5.08%)
CNERGY 8.28 Increased By ▲ 0.07 (0.85%)
CPHL 90.50 Increased By ▲ 1.00 (1.12%)
DCL 14.30 Increased By ▲ 0.01 (0.07%)
DGKC 242.25 Increased By ▲ 0.98 (0.41%)
FCCL 58.00 Increased By ▲ 0.60 (1.05%)
FFL 20.91 Increased By ▲ 0.19 (0.92%)
GCIL 31.27 Increased By ▲ 0.14 (0.45%)
HUBC 220.25 Increased By ▲ 2.24 (1.03%)
KEL 7.14 Decreased By ▼ -0.24 (-3.25%)
KOSM 7.41 Increased By ▲ 0.16 (2.21%)
LOTCHEM 27.75 Increased By ▲ 0.25 (0.91%)
MLCF 101.26 Increased By ▲ 0.30 (0.3%)
NBP 209.44 Increased By ▲ 4.06 (1.98%)
PAEL 55.83 Increased By ▲ 0.50 (0.9%)
PIAHCLA 24.50 Increased By ▲ 0.41 (1.7%)
PIBTL 15.35 Increased By ▲ 0.25 (1.66%)
POWER 19.42 Increased By ▲ 0.31 (1.62%)
PPL 184.35 Increased By ▲ 2.05 (1.12%)
PREMA 41.88 Increased By ▲ 0.54 (1.31%)
PRL 36.15 Increased By ▲ 0.19 (0.53%)
PTC 37.53 Increased By ▲ 0.01 (0.03%)
SNGP 128.00 Increased By ▲ 1.19 (0.94%)
SSGC 40.50 Increased By ▲ 0.30 (0.75%)
TELE 11.04 Increased By ▲ 0.11 (1.01%)
TPLP 11.69 Increased By ▲ 0.11 (0.95%)
TREET 28.90 Increased By ▲ 0.55 (1.94%)
TRG 73.76 Increased By ▲ 0.31 (0.42%)
WTL 2.26 Increased By ▲ 0.03 (1.35%)
BR100 17,169 Decreased By -89.1 (-0.52%)
BR30 54,846 Decreased By -418.9 (-0.76%)
KSE100 165,006 Increased By 561.6 (0.34%)
KSE30 50,514 Increased By 47.3 (0.09%)
Oct 20, 2025 اردو PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
Print Print 2025-10-20

Pakistan-Africa Trade Development Conference concludes

Press Release Published 20 Oct, 2025 05:50am

ADDIS ABABA: The 5th Pakistan–Africa Trade Development Conference (PATDC) and Made in Pakistan Exhibition successfully concluded at Millennium Hall, Addis Ababa, marking the end of three dynamic days of trade, dialogue, and partnership between Pakistan, Ethiopia, and the wider African region.

Organized by the Government of Pakistan’s Ministry of Commerce and the Trade Development Authority of Pakistan (TDAP), in collaboration with the Embassy of Pakistan in Addis Ababa, the event drew hundreds of business leaders, government officials, and private-sector representatives from across Africa, making this edition one of the most vibrant and impactful to date.

The final day of the event saw a continued surge in attendance, with a remarkable flow of visitors, buyers, and investors exploring opportunities with Pakistani exporters across multiple sectors.

The B2B matchmaking sessions remained the focal point of the day, facilitating one-on-one meetings between African and Pakistani enterprises. These interactions resulted in significant business leads, joint venture prospects, and distributorship agreements, demonstrating the event’s effectiveness in turning dialogue into tangible commercial outcomes.

Delegates from both sides commended the professional organization of the sessions and the diversity of Pakistan’s industrial base, ranging from pharmaceuticals and engineering to agro-processing, textiles, and consumer goods.

A delegation of Pakistani exhibitors and officials also visited Ethiopian Industrial Parks, where they were briefed on investment incentives, logistics infrastructure, and opportunities for manufacturing collaboration.

Copyright Business Recorder, 2025

Trade Development Conference

Comments

200 characters

Pakistan-Africa Trade Development Conference concludes

Wheat policy approved with Rs3,500/40kg support price

Aurangzeb briefs ADCB on Panda Bond launch, GMTN update

Oil prices slip on concerns over US-China trade tensions

Israel says ceasefire and aid to resume after airstrikes kill 26 in Gaza

Qatar talks: Deal reached on ‘immediate ceasefire’

Pakistan’s first-ever hyperspectral satellite launched

CDWP approves 12 projects across ‘critical’ sectors

Smuggled Indian gutka, betel nuts cause Rs100bn annual loss

Insurance companies: SECP issues new ‘Published Financial Statements’

FBR has failed to implement ATIR order

Read more stories