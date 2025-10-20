Pakistan-Africa Trade Development Conference concludes

ADDIS ABABA: The 5th Pakistan–Africa Trade Development Conference (PATDC) and Made in Pakistan Exhibition successfully concluded at Millennium Hall, Addis Ababa, marking the end of three dynamic days of trade, dialogue, and partnership between Pakistan, Ethiopia, and the wider African region.

Organized by the Government of Pakistan’s Ministry of Commerce and the Trade Development Authority of Pakistan (TDAP), in collaboration with the Embassy of Pakistan in Addis Ababa, the event drew hundreds of business leaders, government officials, and private-sector representatives from across Africa, making this edition one of the most vibrant and impactful to date.

The final day of the event saw a continued surge in attendance, with a remarkable flow of visitors, buyers, and investors exploring opportunities with Pakistani exporters across multiple sectors.

The B2B matchmaking sessions remained the focal point of the day, facilitating one-on-one meetings between African and Pakistani enterprises. These interactions resulted in significant business leads, joint venture prospects, and distributorship agreements, demonstrating the event’s effectiveness in turning dialogue into tangible commercial outcomes.

Delegates from both sides commended the professional organization of the sessions and the diversity of Pakistan’s industrial base, ranging from pharmaceuticals and engineering to agro-processing, textiles, and consumer goods.

A delegation of Pakistani exhibitors and officials also visited Ethiopian Industrial Parks, where they were briefed on investment incentives, logistics infrastructure, and opportunities for manufacturing collaboration.

