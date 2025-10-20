Pak-China fashion show held at Great Wall of China

ISLAMABAD: Pakistan Embassy Beijing, in collaboration with China International Cultural Communication Centre (CICCC), organised the maiden Pakistan-China Fashion Show at the Great Wall of China.

Pakistani designers, Maheen Khan, Moazzam Abbasi, Ayesha Tariq, Rizwaullah and Zain Hashmi presented their collections that were designed specifically for a fusion between Pakistani and Chinese fashion. China-based Pakistani designer, Aqeel Chaudhary, also presented his jewellery collection.

The event also featured collections by famous Chinese designer, Liang Suyun. Adnan Ansari, from Riwayat, curated the Show. Senior Chinese officials, media, businessmen, and members of the diplomatic corps attended the event.

Speaking on the occasion, Ambassador Khalil Hashmi stated that the majestic Badaling Great Wall provided a befitting venue to celebrate the living spirit of the Silk Road connection, now manifested as a modern bridge of fabric, art and friendship. He highlighted the event’s special significance, coinciding with the 60th anniversary of the first Pakistani dignitary’s visit to the Great Wall.

The Ambassador emphasised that the showcase was driven by fusion, commercial sense, and the strength of Pakistani fashion, demonstrating the natural synergy between Pakistani creativity and the Chinese market, thereby building new commercial bridges for a shared future.

Long Yuxiang, Chairman of the China International Cultural Communication Centre, emphasised that the fashion show represented not only a grand cultural exchange event but also a vivid reflection of the China-Pakistan All-Weather Strategic Cooperative Partnership in cultural and people-to-people exchanges.

