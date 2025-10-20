Over 11,000 aspirants compete in SU’s second phase of entry test

HYDERABAD: Over 11000 candidates including 3,211 female students took the test conducted by the University of Sindh, Jamshoro in the second phase for admissions to bachelor’s degree programs for the academic year 2026 across all campuses on Sunday in a highly organized and peaceful manner.

Overall, a total of 20,618 candidates, including 15,607 male and 5,011 female appeared in both phases of pre-entry test for trying their luck to seek admissions to 72 various disciplines on over 11,000 seats across the University of Sindh and its campuses.

The test was held simultaneously at Allama I. I. Kazi Campus Jamshoro, Laar Campus Badin, Dadu Campus, Thatta Campus, and Naushahro Feroze Campus. It began at 10:10 a.m. and continued for 90 minutes without any break.

Before the test commenced, Vice-Chancellor Professor Dr. Fateh Muhammad Marri arrived at the Sheikh Ayaz Auditorium, where he joined the faculty, administrative officers and staff members in a collective prayer for the success of the test and the future of the candidates. He then formally allowed the commencement of the examination.

Later, Dr. Marri visited the Institute of Art and Design, where he briefed the media about the arrangements and the overall conduct of the second phase test. He informed the journalists that a total of 11,278 candidates participated in the second phase of the pre-entry test across all campuses, including 8,067 male and 3,211 female candidates.

He said that out of these, 10,174 candidates appeared at the main campus in Jamshoro including 7,317 male and 2,857 female aspirants.

“At the Laar Campus Badin, 450 candidates appeared, comprising 299 male and 151 female”, he said and added that the Dadu Campus recorded 431 candidates including 297 male and 134 female desirous, while 117 candidates appeared at Thatta Campus (87 male, 30 female) and 106 candidates at Naushahro Feroze Campus (67 male, 39 female).

The Vice-Chancellor praised the dedication and teamwork of the faculty members, conveners, and administrative staff involved in the arrangements and noted that such large-scale examinations required great planning, discipline and coordination. “Conducting admission tests for thousands of candidates at multiple campuses on the same day is not an easy task,” he said. He added that his team demonstrated remarkable professionalism and commitment in the conduct of both phases of pre-entry tests. “I am deeply grateful to every member of the university who played their part in ensuring transparency and order,” he said.

Dr. Marri further stated that the University of Sindh had earned the trust of the youth and their parents and the growing number of applicants reflected the institution’s academic reputation, quality of teaching and fair admission policies. He also appreciated the cooperation of the district administration, police, Rangers and media representatives for their support in making the process smooth and disciplined.

The university administration set up four medical camps at the main campus to provide first aid services in case of emergencies. Walk-through gates were installed at entrance points, while Rangers, police and university security guards were deployed to maintain law and order in the university premises. Separate examination centers were designated for male and female candidates, and all essential stationery was provided by the university to ensure fairness and uniformity.

It is worth mentioning that both phases of the pre-entry test for admissions to bachelor’s degree programs at the University of Sindh for the academic year 2026 have now been successfully completed.

A total of 20,618 candidates, including 15,607 male and 5,011 female appeared in both phases, competing for more than 11,000 seats offered in 72 different disciplines across the University of Sindh and its campuses.

