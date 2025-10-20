BML 7.90 Increased By ▲ 0.13 (1.67%)
Prices of kitchen items show mixed trend

Published October 20, 2025

PESHAWAR: Prices of important kitchen items, except tomato, flour and sugar, have dropped in the retail market.

A declining trend in prices of live chicken/meat, vegetable, cooking oil/ghee, pulses, fruits, and others was witnessed, however, price of tomato, flour and sugar have touched a new peak in the retail market, according to weekly-market survey carried out by Business Recorder here Sunday.

In the previous week, one kilogram of live chicken was being sold at Rs320 against the price of Rs430 in the preceding week, showing an unprecedented increase of Rs110 per kilogram in the market. On the other hand, buyers complain that though prices dropped, the chicken and meat were unavailable in the market. Upward trend in prices of farm eggs continues as demand increases in winter. A dozen of farm eggs were being sold at Rs360 against the price of Rs340 in the retail market, the survey said.

Cow meat without bone was available at Rs1100 and cow meat with bone is being sold at Rs1000 per kilogramme against the official rates announced by local authorities. Mutton beef was being sold from Rs2500 to Rs3000/kg in the open market, the survey added.

Price of Sugar has also risen to Rs200 per kilogram against the price of Rs180, registering an increase of Rs20 per kilo in the retail market whereas prices of cooking oil/ghee of various brands and quality also remained unchanged.

No significant further decrease was witnessed in prices of flour in open and wholesale markets as a 20-kg bag was available at Rs2600 and Rs3000 while an 80-kg bag was being sold at Rs 12,500 and Rs13000 in retail as well as wholesale market, according to the survey. Wheat flour and other products like maida, soji and choker flour also remained high in the retail market.

On the other hand, prices of other veggie prices remained high in the open market.

Ginger and garlic remained unchanged as being available at Rs600/kg and Rs200 and Rs300/kg respectively. In the previous week, onion was being sold at Rs150/kg against the price of Rs100/kg in the preceding week. Green chilli was being sold at Rs120/kg, the survey said. Lemon is being sold at Rs400/ kg in the retail market.

Peas was being sold at Rs200 per kg, capsicum at Rs150/kilo, ladyfinger Rs100-150 kilo, Arvi Rs150-200/ kilo, turnip at Rs100/kg Eggplant (bringle) Rs100/ kilo, Zucchini (tori) Rs100-120/ kilo, Tinda Rs100/kg, cabbage at Rs190-200/kg, red-coloured potatoes available at Rs80-100/ kg while white coloured potatoes are sold at Rs70/kg in the retail market.

According to the survey, prices of all brands and qualities of beverages also remained high in the local market. Black tea was being sold at Rs1400-1500 per kg.

A mixed trend was also witnessed in prices of pulses, according to the survey. Good quality rice (sela) was available at Rs360kg, while low quality rice was available at Rs300-320/kg, while tota rice was available at Rs200-220/kg.

