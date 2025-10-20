Kohat Chamber greets Pak-Afghan peace talks

PESHAWAR: Kohat Chamber of Commerce and Industries (KCCI) has described the peace talks between Pakistan and Afghanistan in Doha as a very positive, timely and encouraging development.

In a statement issued here on Sunday, the office-bearers of the chamber expressed hope that this process will open new doors for sustainable peace, stability and restoration of trade in the region.

They paid tribute to the Pakistan Army for its tireless services for border peace, national security and regional stability, and said that the army’s sacrifices and professional strategy are the guarantee of peace and security in our border areas.

They said that Pakistan wants the development of the region through peace, cooperation and trade, but the Afghan government should avoid the negative steps, which may lead to border tensions or trade barriers.

