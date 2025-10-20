Nexus between economic strength and military power

Military power is connected with a robust economy to provide the necessary resources for defence and combat capabilities, including artillery, cavalry, fighter jets, warships, and cyber security systems. Progressive and stable economic conditions play a pivotal role in developing the requisite infrastructure or modern warfare to achieve military strength. A robust and buoyant economy supports national security and strengthens defence.

Similarly, military power provides a secure environment conducive to economic stability and sustained growth derived from necessary resource accumulation and proper utilisation. Both prosperity (economic strength) and peace building through defence capabilities are interconnected and strengthen each other.

Peace leads to prosperity and vice versa. The interplay between economic strength and military power can holistically be realised through their underlying determining factors. Economic strength is measured by the size of the economy, i.e., real GDP, sustained growth in GDP per capita (uplift of the economic well-being), developed infrastructure, trade volume, technological progress, capital abundance, ample natural resources, and proficient human resources.

Meanwhile, military power is gauged by financial resources/the size of the defence budget, modernised combat/fighting equipment, warfare infrastructure, technological advancement, strategic capability, and professional and skilled manpower.

Contemporary time conflicts and wars are highly sophisticated and complex. The desired outcomes cannot be realised through traditional techniques and measures. Modern technology, accompanied by a highly professional and skilled workforce plays a crucial role in outperforming adversaries.

The acquisition and use of up-to-date technology, state of the artequipment, and capacity building of personnel are not possible without ample funds to finance the combat activities. For this purpose, modernised and innovative combat and defence strategies are required in a multi-domain defence arena, including land, maritime, air, aerospace, cyberspace, and electronic warfare.

Armed forces perform well in better economic conditions due to the availability of requisite economic provisioning and the uninterrupted supply of necessary resources. On the contrary, poor economic performance and lack of resources may hamper the national security measures and defence related activities which are indispensable for the nation’s survival.

Economic fragility worsens the economic security situation, which poses serious challenges to national security. Low productivity, economic downturn, poverty, and income inequality can cause political and social chaos which may threaten national security. Economic security can be at stake due to national security concerns, such as the costs of conflict and the impacts of wars and terrorism on an economy.

On the other hand, a vibrant and stable economy is imperative for the nation’s overall security, as it can provide necessary resources to support a country’s defence as well as sustain the activities of its armed forces.

Broadly, economic security and a buoyant economy can be seen as necessary conditions for national security and defence. A stable and growing economy can supply the required resources and provide resilience needed to address national security issues such as wars, escalations in conflicts, natural disasters, and the basic necessities required for the indigenous population.

Economic stability and sustained growth may assist in enhancing political stability, social cohesion, and national harmony, which can ensure national security and strengthen military power. From the annals of history to the present time, almost all the powerful nations have been economically and strategically sound, i.e., the US, China, Germany, France, the UK, Russia, etc. A strong economy inevitably leads to a strong army and vice versa.

A robust economy is highly correlated with military power. The military strength can support economic uplift, boost the national image, and attain dignified status. In this regard, economisation and optimal use of funds are more important than the availability and size of military resources. The efficient and effective utilisation of existing resources is far more important than mere sufficiency. The vision of military leadership, professionalism in armed forces, and effective warfare strategy yield impactful outcomes.

The remarkable performance and achievements of Pakistan in response to the recent Indian aggression and war escalation in May 2025 demonstrate the military strength of Pakistan’s Armed Forces.

A notable feature of this mission was the Pakistan Air Force’s (PAF’s) Zarb-e-Karrar (air combat operation), under the visionary and transformational leadership of Air Chief Marshal Zaheer Ahmad Babar Sidhu, which played a decisive role in the war. It was not by chance but through visionary command, high level of commitment, competence, institutional ethos, and technological preparedness. PAF has achieved a dignified status and invincible deterrence through transformational technology, continuous capital accumulation, developing in-house capabilities, and capitalising resources optimally.

In a nutshell, military dominance hinges upon economic size and the economy’s performance along with institutional capacity, technological advancement, and a professional workforce.

A country’s defence mechanism and military strength reinforce economic performance through a secure and peaceful environment, which improves investment climate, enhances ease of doing business and boosts economic activities. An effective defence system is necessary for the country’s survival, deterrence against hostility, and peace building.

Military power protects economic institutions/markets and safeguards energy resources, public infrastructure, and trade routes which help the economy to thrive. In sum, both economic strength and military power are mutually inclusive and reinforce each other for national security, harmony, economic vitality, overall development and wellbeing.

