BML 7.77 Decreased By ▼ -0.19 (-2.39%)
BOP 35.83 Increased By ▲ 1.05 (3.02%)
CNERGY 8.21 Decreased By ▼ -0.11 (-1.32%)
CPHL 89.50 Decreased By ▼ -3.47 (-3.73%)
DCL 14.29 Increased By ▲ 0.33 (2.36%)
DGKC 241.27 Decreased By ▼ -2.90 (-1.19%)
FCCL 57.40 Increased By ▲ 0.21 (0.37%)
FFL 20.72 Decreased By ▼ -0.30 (-1.43%)
GCIL 31.13 Decreased By ▼ -0.40 (-1.27%)
HUBC 218.01 Decreased By ▼ -1.13 (-0.52%)
KEL 7.38 Decreased By ▼ -0.32 (-4.16%)
KOSM 7.25 Increased By ▲ 0.23 (3.28%)
LOTCHEM 27.50 Decreased By ▼ -0.11 (-0.4%)
MLCF 100.96 Decreased By ▼ -1.58 (-1.54%)
NBP 205.38 Decreased By ▼ -3.39 (-1.62%)
PAEL 55.33 Decreased By ▼ -0.06 (-0.11%)
PIAHCLA 24.09 Decreased By ▼ -0.78 (-3.14%)
PIBTL 15.10 Decreased By ▼ -0.04 (-0.26%)
POWER 19.11 Increased By ▲ 0.94 (5.17%)
PPL 182.30 Decreased By ▼ -3.82 (-2.05%)
PREMA 41.34 Decreased By ▼ -1.06 (-2.5%)
PRL 35.96 Decreased By ▼ -0.25 (-0.69%)
PTC 37.52 Decreased By ▼ -0.94 (-2.44%)
SNGP 126.81 Decreased By ▼ -2.86 (-2.21%)
SSGC 40.20 Decreased By ▼ -0.03 (-0.07%)
TELE 10.93 Decreased By ▼ -0.41 (-3.62%)
TPLP 11.58 Decreased By ▼ -0.22 (-1.86%)
TREET 28.35 Decreased By ▼ -0.35 (-1.22%)
TRG 73.45 Decreased By ▼ -0.27 (-0.37%)
WTL 2.23 Increased By ▲ 0.14 (6.7%)
BR100 17,169 Decreased By -89.1 (-0.52%)
BR30 54,846 Decreased By -418.9 (-0.76%)
KSE100 163,806 Decreased By -638.5 (-0.39%)
KSE30 50,124 Decreased By -343.3 (-0.68%)
Oct 20, 2025 اردو PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
Business & Finance Print 2025-10-20

Pound struggles as investors flock to safe havens

Reuters Published 20 Oct, 2025 05:50am

LONDON: Sterling fell on Friday, as investors rushed to safe-haven currencies like the Swiss franc and Japanese yen in light of growing anxiety over the outlook for the US economy, regional banks and global trade tensions.

The pound fell 0.13 percent to USD1.34225, though it was still headed for a weekly rise of 0.7 percent. Against the Swiss franc , the pound fell 0.5 percent to 1.0594 francs, its weakest since late 2022.

The dollar came under broad pressure, partly from investors seeking what they perceive to be a safer alternative currency, but also from the expectation that the Federal Reserve will need to cut rates by a percentage point in the coming six months.

A government shutdown has cut off the supply of key data releases, but other metrics are pointing to a slowing labour market and more muted economic activity.

The British economy, meanwhile, just about managed to return to growth in August, offering finance minister Rachel Reeves some relief ahead of her budget that is due in late November.

That said, the International Monetary Fund said this week that Britain’s economy was on course to have the second-fastest growth among the Group of Seven nations in 2025, after the United States, and the Bank of England should be cautious in its approach to rate cuts.

The BOE, which is juggling persistent inflation with meagre economic growth, is not expected to cut rates again until at least February or March.

“With a sparse UK calendar today, sterling’s path will depend on US speaker tones and any Bank of England observations amid looming fiscal budget preparations,” strategists at Monex said.

A slower pace of cuts from the BOE has provided support to sterling, which is up by nearly 7.5 percent against the dollar this year.

Yet deep-seated concern among investors about the ability of Reeves to keep Britain’s finances on track have tempered gains and weighed on the government bond market this year.

Her November budget is expected to bring with it more tax increases and spending cuts, which in turn may stifle things like consumer spending and business activity.

Sterling

Comments

200 characters

Pound struggles as investors flock to safe havens

Wheat policy approved with Rs3,500/40kg support price

Aurangzeb briefs ADCB on Panda Bond launch, GMTN update

Oil prices slip on concerns over US-China trade tensions

Israel says ceasefire and aid to resume after airstrikes kill 26 in Gaza

Qatar talks: Deal reached on ‘immediate ceasefire’

Pakistan’s first-ever hyperspectral satellite launched

CDWP approves 12 projects across ‘critical’ sectors

Smuggled Indian gutka, betel nuts cause Rs100bn annual loss

Insurance companies: SECP issues new ‘Published Financial Statements’

FBR has failed to implement ATIR order

Read more stories