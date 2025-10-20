BML 7.80 Increased By ▲ 0.03 (0.39%)
BOP 38.06 Increased By ▲ 2.23 (6.22%)
CNERGY 8.32 Increased By ▲ 0.11 (1.34%)
CPHL 90.02 Increased By ▲ 0.52 (0.58%)
DCL 14.20 Decreased By ▼ -0.09 (-0.63%)
DGKC 243.00 Increased By ▲ 1.73 (0.72%)
FCCL 58.00 Increased By ▲ 0.60 (1.05%)
FFL 21.00 Increased By ▲ 0.28 (1.35%)
GCIL 31.25 Increased By ▲ 0.12 (0.39%)
HUBC 220.00 Increased By ▲ 1.99 (0.91%)
KEL 7.25 Decreased By ▼ -0.13 (-1.76%)
KOSM 7.40 Increased By ▲ 0.15 (2.07%)
LOTCHEM 27.75 Increased By ▲ 0.25 (0.91%)
MLCF 101.21 Increased By ▲ 0.25 (0.25%)
NBP 208.30 Increased By ▲ 2.92 (1.42%)
PAEL 55.82 Increased By ▲ 0.49 (0.89%)
PIAHCLA 24.61 Increased By ▲ 0.52 (2.16%)
PIBTL 15.28 Increased By ▲ 0.18 (1.19%)
POWER 19.46 Increased By ▲ 0.35 (1.83%)
PPL 184.49 Increased By ▲ 2.19 (1.2%)
PREMA 41.50 Increased By ▲ 0.16 (0.39%)
PRL 36.06 Increased By ▲ 0.10 (0.28%)
PTC 37.90 Increased By ▲ 0.38 (1.01%)
SNGP 129.00 Increased By ▲ 2.19 (1.73%)
SSGC 40.50 Increased By ▲ 0.30 (0.75%)
TELE 10.70 Decreased By ▼ -0.23 (-2.1%)
TPLP 11.69 Increased By ▲ 0.11 (0.95%)
TREET 29.01 Increased By ▲ 0.66 (2.33%)
TRG 74.10 Increased By ▲ 0.65 (0.88%)
WTL 2.24 Increased By ▲ 0.01 (0.45%)
BR100 17,169 Decreased By -89.1 (-0.52%)
BR30 54,846 Decreased By -418.9 (-0.76%)
KSE100 165,236 Increased By 791.3 (0.48%)
KSE30 50,624 Increased By 156.4 (0.31%)
Oct 20, 2025 اردو PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
World Print 2025-10-20

Tropical storm kills family of five in Philippines

AFP Published October 20, 2025 Updated October 20, 2025 07:08am

MANILA: Tropical Storm Fengshen headed out to sea on Sunday after killing a family of five on the Philippines’ main island Luzon, officials and state weather forecasters said.

The family, including children aged two and 11 years old, were crushed to death in their sleep when a giant palm tree fell on their house near Pitogo, about 153 kilometres (95 miles) southeast of capital Manila.

“The entire family was asleep in a house made of light materials,” Governor Angelina Tan of Quezon province told Manila radio station DZMM, adding that a sixth member of the family survived.

Pitogo police official Sonny Ombajino confirmed the deaths, saying they occurred as the storm raked across the south of Luzon overnight.

Philippines Tropical storm Fengshen

Comments

200 characters

Tropical storm kills family of five in Philippines

Wheat policy approved with Rs3,500/40kg support price

Aurangzeb briefs ADCB on Panda Bond launch, GMTN update

Oil prices slip on concerns over US-China trade tensions

Israel says ceasefire and aid to resume after airstrikes kill 26 in Gaza

Qatar talks: Deal reached on ‘immediate ceasefire’

Pakistan’s first-ever hyperspectral satellite launched

CDWP approves 12 projects across ‘critical’ sectors

Smuggled Indian gutka, betel nuts cause Rs100bn annual loss

Insurance companies: SECP issues new ‘Published Financial Statements’

FBR has failed to implement ATIR order

Read more stories