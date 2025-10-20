BML 7.80 Increased By ▲ 0.03 (0.39%)
PCB, Beaconhouse School sign addendum for scholarship to cricketers

Muhammad Saleem Published 20 Oct, 2025 05:50am

LAHORE: The Pakistan Cricket Board (PCB) and Beaconhouse School System have signed a three-year addendum aimed at providing free education to 120 top-performing players from and not limited to U-15, U-17 and U-19 categories across 16 regions of the country.

Under this agreement, Beaconhouse will offer full educational support to these young cricketers from 31st July 2025 to 31st July 2028. The PCB has already submitted the list of 120 deserving players who will benefit from this initiative.

The signing ceremony, which took place at the Gaddafi Stadium in Lahore, was attended by PCB Chairman Mohsin Naqvi, COO PCB Sumair Ahmed Syed, White-ball head coach Mike Hesson, Director Domestic Cricket Operations Abdullah Khurram Niazi, and SGM Domestic Junaid Zia.

Representing Beaconhouse were Kasim Kasuri (Chief Executive), Ali Ahmad Khan (COO), Faisal Nisar (AD Operations), Syeda Iram Naqvi (General Manager), and Tania Mallick (Manager Sports).

Speaking at the occasion, PCB Chairman Mohsin Naqvi appreciated Beaconhouse’s contribution towards supporting young cricketers, saying this partnership reflects PCB’s commitment to nurturing both the educational and sporting development of Pakistan’s future stars.

Copyright Business Recorder, 2025

