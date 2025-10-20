SSUET, AIT, AMUOBA celebrate birth anniversary of Sir Syed

KARACHI: Sir Syed University of Engineering and Technology, Aligarh Institute of Technology (AIT) and Aligarh Muslim University Old Boys Association (AMUOBA) celebrated the birth anniversary of the great thinker of the subcontinent, Sir Syed Ahmed Khan, with traditional enthusiasm.

Prominent scholars Ms. Erum Akbar Ali Khan, Professor Sahar Ansari, Tariq Sabzwari and others explored the life and contributions of Sir Syed Ahmed Khan, highlighting the ideological struggles of our ancestors for the knowledge and awareness of young generation.

Addressing the ceremony, President of Aligarh Muslim University Old Boys Association and Chancellor of Sir Syed University of Engineering and Technology, Muhammad Akbar Ali Khan, emphasized that Sir Syed Ahmed Khan’s teachings and legacy serve as guiding lights. He recognized Sir Syed’s pivotal role in the cultural and educational upliftment of Muslims in the subcontinent, noting that his visionary leadership in the 19th century pinpointed the lack of education as a primary reason for the community’s backwardness. Akbar Ali Khan underscored the significance of youth education and training for national development. He highlighted the Sir Syed University’s commitment to equipping students with the knowledge and skills needed for success in practical life.

Chancellor Akbar Ali Khan praised the exceptional performance of the university’s administration over the past six months, noting key milestones such as achieving the first deficit-free budget in eight years—down from a previous Rs. 100 million deficit.

This year saw record admissions due to an effective admission strategy, aiming to reach 12,000 students over the next four years.

The Financial Planning Committee anticipates an increase in the university’s income from Rs. 1.38 billion to Rs. 1.61 billion for the fiscal year 2025-26. Additionally, seven new BS programs and five PhD/Masters programme were launched within six months, expanding the offering to over 50 programs.

Plans include the induction of more than 100 PhDs to enhance educational and research initiatives, as well as the commencement of regular classes in the Sir Syed Tower. The university is also dedicated to strengthening its alumni network to provide mentorship and support to current students.

Chairperson of Zakir Ali Khan Foundation, Ms Erum Akbar Ali Khan, reflected on Sir Syed Ahmed Khan’s legacy of perseverance against falsehood, asserting that the freedom enjoyed today is a result of his struggle. His bi-nation theory paved way for the independent state for Muslims, Pakistan. She attributed the creation of institutions like Sir Syed University and AIT to the love and commitment of Engr. Muhammad Zakir Ali Khan and Engr. Zille Ahmed Nizami, honouring Sir Syed’s lifelong devotion to promoting knowledge and awareness. She remarked upon Sir Syed’s forward-thinking leadership and reiterated the commitment to uphold his vision.

Distinguished writer, poet and critic Professor Sahar Ansari described the era in which Sir Syed emerged as chaotic and highlighted his role in reviving the declining Muslim community through a scientific movement. He stressed the importance of following in Sir Syed’s footsteps, emphasizing the need to cultivate new generations of leaders.

Famous poet Ambreen Haseeb Amber shared her views on enlightenment, noting that ignorance can trap individuals, while knowledge and guidance are invaluable to humanity. She recognized Sir Syed Ahmed Khan’s pivotal role in fostering intellectual resistance and championing the freedom of thought, ultimately awakening a nation poised for change.

