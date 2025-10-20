BML 7.80 Increased By ▲ 0.03 (0.39%)
SAPM chairs moot to streamline meat export to Malaysia

Published October 20, 2025

LAHORE: Special Assistant to Prime Minister on Industries and Production (SAPM) Haroon Akhtar Khan chaired a high-level committee meeting to address the problems faced by meat exporters in exporting meat to Malaysia.

The meeting was attended here by Ministry of Industries and Production (MoIP) Secretary Saif Anjum along with representatives from both the public and private sectors.

Pakistan, Malaysia sign six accords: Malaysia to import USD200m meat

During the meeting, participants deliberated upon issues and recommendations related to meat exports to Malaysia. Exporters identified key challenges including feed quality, livestock breed, high production costs, lack of cold chain facilities, limited banking support, and documentation hurdles.

