Israeli air strikes hit south Gaza: witnesses, Israeli media

GAZA CITY, Palestinian Territories: Israeli aircraft carried out two strikes on southern Gaza on Sunday, witnesses and media reports said, as a military official accused Hamas of breaching a ceasefire and attacking troops.

Two Palestinian eyewitnesses told AFP that fighting erupted in part of the southern city of Rafah still under Israeli control, followed by two air strikes.

The Israeli official, who did not confirm the air strikes, said Hamas fighters had attacked Israeli forces with sniper fire and a rocket-propelled grenade.

Border crossing to stay closed, Israel says, as US alleges Hamas ceasefire violation

“Both incidents happened in an Israeli-controlled area, east of the Yellow Line. This is a bold violation of the ceasefire,” he told AFP.