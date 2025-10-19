BML 7.77 Decreased By ▼ -0.19 (-2.39%)
BOP 35.83 Increased By ▲ 1.05 (3.02%)
CNERGY 8.21 Decreased By ▼ -0.11 (-1.32%)
CPHL 89.50 Decreased By ▼ -3.47 (-3.73%)
DCL 14.29 Increased By ▲ 0.33 (2.36%)
DGKC 241.27 Decreased By ▼ -2.90 (-1.19%)
FCCL 57.40 Increased By ▲ 0.21 (0.37%)
FFL 20.72 Decreased By ▼ -0.30 (-1.43%)
GCIL 31.13 Decreased By ▼ -0.40 (-1.27%)
HUBC 218.01 Decreased By ▼ -1.13 (-0.52%)
KEL 7.38 Decreased By ▼ -0.32 (-4.16%)
KOSM 7.25 Increased By ▲ 0.23 (3.28%)
LOTCHEM 27.50 Decreased By ▼ -0.11 (-0.4%)
MLCF 100.96 Decreased By ▼ -1.58 (-1.54%)
NBP 205.38 Decreased By ▼ -3.39 (-1.62%)
PAEL 55.33 Decreased By ▼ -0.06 (-0.11%)
PIAHCLA 24.09 Decreased By ▼ -0.78 (-3.14%)
PIBTL 15.10 Decreased By ▼ -0.04 (-0.26%)
POWER 19.11 Increased By ▲ 0.94 (5.17%)
PPL 182.30 Decreased By ▼ -3.82 (-2.05%)
PREMA 41.34 Decreased By ▼ -1.06 (-2.5%)
PRL 35.96 Decreased By ▼ -0.25 (-0.69%)
PTC 37.52 Decreased By ▼ -0.94 (-2.44%)
SNGP 126.81 Decreased By ▼ -2.86 (-2.21%)
SSGC 40.20 Decreased By ▼ -0.03 (-0.07%)
TELE 10.93 Decreased By ▼ -0.41 (-3.62%)
TPLP 11.58 Decreased By ▼ -0.22 (-1.86%)
TREET 28.35 Decreased By ▼ -0.35 (-1.22%)
TRG 73.45 Decreased By ▼ -0.27 (-0.37%)
WTL 2.23 Increased By ▲ 0.14 (6.7%)
BR100 17,169 Decreased By -89.1 (-0.52%)
BR30 54,846 Decreased By -418.9 (-0.76%)
KSE100 163,806 Decreased By -638.5 (-0.39%)
KSE30 50,124 Decreased By -343.3 (-0.68%)
Oct 19, 2025 اردو PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
Life & Style

Sydney Sweeney brings boxer Christy Martin’s battles to the big screen

Reuters Published 19 Oct, 2025 01:02pm
Photo: Reuters
Photo: Reuters

LONDON: American actress Sydney Sweeney transformed into former professional boxer Christy Martin for the biopic “Christy”, which chronicles her life in and outside the ring.

Directed and co-written by David Michod, the film tracks two decades of Martin’s life. During that time, she stumbled into the sport and, by virtue of her raw talent, turned into one of the most successful female boxers of the 1990s.

The film also portrays her relationship with her coach-turned-husband Jim Martin, played by Ben Foster, who takes control of her career and her life, with harrowing consequences.

Martin went on to found “Christy’s Champs”, a non-profit supporting family abuse victims, and telling her story came with responsibility, Sweeney said at the movie’s premiere at the London Film Festival on Friday.

“Honestly, it’s a really heavy weight to carry,” she said. “I feel the importance of her story and what it means to other people. And she’s such a huge advocate, and she inspires me to also be an advocate as well.”

Known for her aggressive fighting style and powerful punches, Martin, now 57, was the first woman to sign with boxing promoter Don King and competed from 1989 to 2012.

She was closely involved in the production and visited the set often during the film shoot.

“Euphoria” and “Anyone But You” star Sweeney spent some three months preparing for the role, working with a boxing coach, a weight trainer and a nutritionist.

“I put on 35 pounds (around 16 kg) and it was definitely a very intense physical transformation. But I felt so strong,” she said, adding that the fighting scenes in the film were very realistic. “I got a concussion. I might have broken someone else’s nose.”

Hermes designer Veronique Nichanian to depart after 37 years

The movie celebrates Martin’s boxing achievements and also touches on themes of domestic violence and sexual identity.

“We set out to make a film that’s about many things, not just boxing,” said co-writer Mirrah Foulkes.

“I realised there was a larger story to tell about how these kind of coercive-control relationships work, the one that she has in this film with her husband-slash-trainer,” added Michod. “I wanted to understand how they function, because they function all too commonly all over the world and often with horrific consequences.”

“Christy” begins its global cinematic rollout on November 7.

American actress Sydney Sweeney

Comments

200 characters

Sydney Sweeney brings boxer Christy Martin’s battles to the big screen

Suparco successfully launches Pakistan’s first hyperspectral satellite

PM Shehbaz calls for stronger national response to fight breast cancer

PM optimistic about growth prospects

First round of Pak-Afghan talks ends in Qatar

No room for war in N-environment, says COAS

Starc’s 176.5kph delivery stuns fans but does not break speed record

Amended CoC for judges approved: SJC decides to proceed with three complaints

PPIB grants NoC to PPA of EPQL

Reform activities delayed: WB rates KWSSIP’s progress as ‘fairly unsatisfactory’

AMLA 2010: No action against jewellers sans SOP, FTO tells FBR

Read more stories