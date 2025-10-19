BML 7.77 Decreased By ▼ -0.19 (-2.39%)
Turkish Cypriots vote for a leader as peace talks hang in balance

Reuters Published 19 Oct, 2025 11:33am

NICOSIA: Voters in breakaway north Cyprus went to the polls on Sunday in a presidential vote seen as a test on whether talks to reunify the divided island can be revived.

Incumbent Turkish Cypriot leader Ersin Tatar, who backs a two-state solution, faces the main centre-left rival Tufan Erhuman, who favours renewed United Nations-sponsored negotiations on a federal settlement with Greek Cypriots.

Tatar’s position for a two-state deal has been rejected by Greek Cypriots, while peace talks have been in deadlock since 2017.

Seven candidates are standing, but polls suggest the race will hinge on Tatar and Erhuman, with a runoff on October 26 if there is no outright winner.

Turkey’s Erdogan insists on Cyprus two-state solution

Cyprus was split in 1974 in a Turkish invasion triggered by a brief Greek-backed coup, which followed sporadic fighting after the breakdown of a power-sharing administration in 1963.

North Cyprus is recognised only by Turkey. Polls opened at 0500 GMT and will close at 1500 GMT, with results expected late on Sunday.

Cyprus Turkish Cypriot leader Ersin Tatar Greek Cypriots

