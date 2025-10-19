BML 7.77 Decreased By ▼ -0.19 (-2.39%)
Pakistan’s first Hyperspectral Satellite launched into orbit from China

BR Web Desk Published October 19, 2025 Updated October 19, 2025 07:52pm
Suparco successfully launches Pakistan’s first hyperspectral satellite

The Pakistan Space and Upper Atmosphere Research Commission (SUPARCO) has successfully launched Pakistan’s first hyperspectral satellite, HS-1, from the Chinese Satellite Launch Centre, marking a major milestone in the country’s space program.

HS-1 is equipped with cutting-edge hyperspectral imaging technology capable of capturing data across hundreds of narrow spectral bands, according to a Foreign Office statement.

This enables precise monitoring and analysis of land use, vegetation health, water resources, and urban development.

The satellite is expected to significantly bolster national capabilities in key sectors such as precision agriculture, environmental monitoring, urban planning, and disaster management.

The high-resolution data provided by HS-1 will support improved resource management and enhance Pakistan’s resilience to climate-related challenges.

HS-1 will also contribute to development initiatives such as the China–Pakistan Economic Corridor (CPEC) by identifying geo-hazard risks and supporting sustainable infrastructure planning.

The launch is seen as a pivotal step in Pakistan’s space ambitions and reaffirms SUPARCO’s commitment to utilizing space technology for national development.

The achievement underscores the long-standing cooperation between Pakistan and China in peaceful space exploration and its role in advancing socioeconomic progress.

Deputy Prime Minister and Foreign Minister Senator Mohammad Ishaq Dar praised the Pakistani and Chinese technical teams for their dedication, professional excellence, and exemplary cooperation in making the HS-1 mission a success.

