BML 7.77 Decreased By ▼ -0.19 (-2.39%)
BOP 35.83 Increased By ▲ 1.05 (3.02%)
CNERGY 8.21 Decreased By ▼ -0.11 (-1.32%)
CPHL 89.50 Decreased By ▼ -3.47 (-3.73%)
DCL 14.29 Increased By ▲ 0.33 (2.36%)
DGKC 241.27 Decreased By ▼ -2.90 (-1.19%)
FCCL 57.40 Increased By ▲ 0.21 (0.37%)
FFL 20.72 Decreased By ▼ -0.30 (-1.43%)
GCIL 31.13 Decreased By ▼ -0.40 (-1.27%)
HUBC 218.01 Decreased By ▼ -1.13 (-0.52%)
KEL 7.38 Decreased By ▼ -0.32 (-4.16%)
KOSM 7.25 Increased By ▲ 0.23 (3.28%)
LOTCHEM 27.50 Decreased By ▼ -0.11 (-0.4%)
MLCF 100.96 Decreased By ▼ -1.58 (-1.54%)
NBP 205.38 Decreased By ▼ -3.39 (-1.62%)
PAEL 55.33 Decreased By ▼ -0.06 (-0.11%)
PIAHCLA 24.09 Decreased By ▼ -0.78 (-3.14%)
PIBTL 15.10 Decreased By ▼ -0.04 (-0.26%)
POWER 19.11 Increased By ▲ 0.94 (5.17%)
PPL 182.30 Decreased By ▼ -3.82 (-2.05%)
PREMA 41.34 Decreased By ▼ -1.06 (-2.5%)
PRL 35.96 Decreased By ▼ -0.25 (-0.69%)
PTC 37.52 Decreased By ▼ -0.94 (-2.44%)
SNGP 126.81 Decreased By ▼ -2.86 (-2.21%)
SSGC 40.20 Decreased By ▼ -0.03 (-0.07%)
TELE 10.93 Decreased By ▼ -0.41 (-3.62%)
TPLP 11.58 Decreased By ▼ -0.22 (-1.86%)
TREET 28.35 Decreased By ▼ -0.35 (-1.22%)
TRG 73.45 Decreased By ▼ -0.27 (-0.37%)
WTL 2.23 Increased By ▲ 0.14 (6.7%)
BR100 17,169 Decreased By -89.1 (-0.52%)
BR30 54,846 Decreased By -418.9 (-0.76%)
KSE100 163,806 Decreased By -638.5 (-0.39%)
KSE30 50,124 Decreased By -343.3 (-0.68%)
Oct 19, 2025
Print Print 2025-10-19

Brexit offers world a warning about trade barriers, BoE’s Bailey says

Reuters Published 19 Oct, 2025 03:35am

WASHINGTON: Brexit is likely to continue to weigh on British economic growth over the coming years, offering a warning to the wider world of the damage caused by erecting trade barriers, Bank of England Governor Andrew Bailey said on Saturday.

The BoE has long forecast that Britain’s 2016 vote to leave the European Union would hurt exports due to greater regulatory frictions, despite a 2020 agreement to keep tariff-free trade between Britain and the European Union.

“If you ask me what the impact is on economic growth ... the answer is that for the foreseeable future it is negative, but over longer time (horizons) there should be a positive, albeit partial, counterbalance,” Bailey told the Group of Thirty, a gathering of central bankers and financiers in Washington.

Finance leaders from across the world have been meeting in Washington this week for the annual meeting of the International Monetary Fund, where the impact of US tariffs have been high on the agenda.

Bailey said Brexit highlighted that businesses could adapt to tougher trade conditions, but that it took time and growth would still be less than otherwise.

“Make an economy less open and it will restrict growth, though over a longer time trade will adjust and rebuild. And, this appears to be what has happened. The same argument holds for the world economy and tariffs,” he said.

The British government’s Office for Budget Responsibility estimates that Brexit will reduce Britain’s long-term level of productivity by 4% compared with remaining in the EU.

Bailey also highlighted headwinds to growth from an ageing population and a lull in the pace at which technological progress translates into higher living standards.

Brexit trade deal

Comments

Comments are closed.

