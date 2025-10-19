BML 7.77 Decreased By ▼ -0.19 (-2.39%)
BOP 35.83 Increased By ▲ 1.05 (3.02%)
CNERGY 8.21 Decreased By ▼ -0.11 (-1.32%)
CPHL 89.50 Decreased By ▼ -3.47 (-3.73%)
DCL 14.29 Increased By ▲ 0.33 (2.36%)
DGKC 241.27 Decreased By ▼ -2.90 (-1.19%)
FCCL 57.40 Increased By ▲ 0.21 (0.37%)
FFL 20.72 Decreased By ▼ -0.30 (-1.43%)
GCIL 31.13 Decreased By ▼ -0.40 (-1.27%)
HUBC 218.01 Decreased By ▼ -1.13 (-0.52%)
KEL 7.38 Decreased By ▼ -0.32 (-4.16%)
KOSM 7.25 Increased By ▲ 0.23 (3.28%)
LOTCHEM 27.50 Decreased By ▼ -0.11 (-0.4%)
MLCF 100.96 Decreased By ▼ -1.58 (-1.54%)
NBP 205.38 Decreased By ▼ -3.39 (-1.62%)
PAEL 55.33 Decreased By ▼ -0.06 (-0.11%)
PIAHCLA 24.09 Decreased By ▼ -0.78 (-3.14%)
PIBTL 15.10 Decreased By ▼ -0.04 (-0.26%)
POWER 19.11 Increased By ▲ 0.94 (5.17%)
PPL 182.30 Decreased By ▼ -3.82 (-2.05%)
PREMA 41.34 Decreased By ▼ -1.06 (-2.5%)
PRL 35.96 Decreased By ▼ -0.25 (-0.69%)
PTC 37.52 Decreased By ▼ -0.94 (-2.44%)
SNGP 126.81 Decreased By ▼ -2.86 (-2.21%)
SSGC 40.20 Decreased By ▼ -0.03 (-0.07%)
TELE 10.93 Decreased By ▼ -0.41 (-3.62%)
TPLP 11.58 Decreased By ▼ -0.22 (-1.86%)
TREET 28.35 Decreased By ▼ -0.35 (-1.22%)
TRG 73.45 Decreased By ▼ -0.27 (-0.37%)
WTL 2.23 Increased By ▲ 0.14 (6.7%)
BR100 17,169 Decreased By -89.1 (-0.52%)
BR30 54,846 Decreased By -418.9 (-0.76%)
KSE100 163,806 Decreased By -638.5 (-0.39%)
KSE30 50,124 Decreased By -343.3 (-0.68%)
Oct 19, 2025 اردو PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
Print Print 2025-10-19

Trump says ready to broker ceasefire deal

NNI Published 19 Oct, 2025 03:35am

WASHINGTON: US President Donald Trump has said that he was ready to broker ceasefire deal between Pakistan and Afghanistan, saying, “That’s an easy one for me to solve if I have to solve it.”

US President Donald Trump called the ongoing Afghanistan-Pakistan conflict “an easy one” for him to resolve, saying he takes pride in saving lives and preventing wars.

Trump on Saturday weighed in on the ongoing Afghanistan–Pakistan conflict, claiming it would be “an easy one” for him to resolve. “This is pretty much the last one, although I do understand that Pakistan attacked or there is an attack going on with Afghanistan,” Trump said while talking to reporters during a joint press conference with Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskiy in Washington.

“That’s an easy one for me to solve if I have to solve it. In the meantime, I have to run the USA, but I love solving wars,” he added.

The US President further said he takes pride in preventing loss of life. “You know why; I like stopping people from being killed, and I’ve saved millions and millions of lives, and I think we’re going to have success with this war,” Trump remarked.

“The prime minister of Pakistan said I saved tens of millions of lives by interceding between Pakistan and India — that would’ve been a bad one, two nuclear nations,” he added, referring to this year’s May conflict between the two neighbouring countries during which Pakistan shot down seven Indian warplanes.

Trump said he had defused eight global conflicts in the past eight months, citing Pakistan-India and Gaza. “All of these wars had nothing to do with us, but I saved tens of millions of lives.” he said.

Donald Trump ceasefire deal

Comments

Comments are closed.

Trump says ready to broker ceasefire deal

First round of Pak-Afghan talks ends in Qatar

No room for war in N-environment, says COAS

Amended CoC for judges approved: SJC decides to proceed with three complaints

PPIB grants NoC to PPA of EPQL

Reform activities delayed: WB rates KWSSIP’s progress as ‘fairly unsatisfactory’

AMLA 2010: No action against jewellers sans SOP, FTO tells FBR

Pak-Saudi digital collaboration GO AI Hub launched

Infrastructure cess: OMAP lodges protest against Sindh govt decision

Recognising Israel before Palestine liberation betrayal of Muslim world: PTI

End solvent mixing in POL items: Acting strictly under govt’s legal mandate: Ogra

Read more stories