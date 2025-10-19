Trump says ready to broker ceasefire deal

WASHINGTON: US President Donald Trump has said that he was ready to broker ceasefire deal between Pakistan and Afghanistan, saying, “That’s an easy one for me to solve if I have to solve it.”

Trump on Saturday weighed in on the ongoing Afghanistan–Pakistan conflict, claiming it would be “an easy one” for him to resolve. “This is pretty much the last one, although I do understand that Pakistan attacked or there is an attack going on with Afghanistan,” Trump said while talking to reporters during a joint press conference with Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskiy in Washington.

“That’s an easy one for me to solve if I have to solve it. In the meantime, I have to run the USA, but I love solving wars,” he added.

The US President further said he takes pride in preventing loss of life. “You know why; I like stopping people from being killed, and I’ve saved millions and millions of lives, and I think we’re going to have success with this war,” Trump remarked.

“The prime minister of Pakistan said I saved tens of millions of lives by interceding between Pakistan and India — that would’ve been a bad one, two nuclear nations,” he added, referring to this year’s May conflict between the two neighbouring countries during which Pakistan shot down seven Indian warplanes.

Trump said he had defused eight global conflicts in the past eight months, citing Pakistan-India and Gaza. “All of these wars had nothing to do with us, but I saved tens of millions of lives.” he said.