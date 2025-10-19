At least 15 dead in road accident in Brazil

SAO PAULO: At least 15 people died in a road accident when a bus driver going the wrong way lost control of the vehicle in northeast Brazil, police said Saturday.

The tragedy involving the bus carrying 30 people happened late Friday in Pernambuco state.

The driver hit some rocks by the side of the road and then got going in the right direction, but crashed into an embankment and the bus flipped over, the statement said. Eleven women and four men died in the crash. The number of people injured was not immediately disclosed.