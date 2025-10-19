BML 7.77 Decreased By ▼ -0.19 (-2.39%)
REAP urges govt to include its representative in NAFSA board

Zahid Baig Published 19 Oct, 2025 03:35am

LAHORE: The Rice Exporters Association of Pakistan (REAP) has urged the government to include its representation on the board of the newly established National Agri-trade Food Safety Authority (NAFSA), emphasizing that the association is the most suitable body to represent the country’s plant-based trade sector.

REAP central chairman Malik Faisal Jahangir said that under Clause 4(e) of the NAFSA Act, one board member must represent a plant-based trade association. The association argued that Pakistan’s total plant-based exports stand at around USD8 billion, out of which REAP members contribute about USD5.5 billion — comprising USD3.5 billion from rice, USD1.25 billion from maize, and USD0.75 billion from sesame.

The association maintained that since most Sanitary and Phyto Sanitary (SPS) challenges arise in rice exports to sensitive markets such as the European Union, the United States, Australia, Russia, and Mexico, REAP’s inclusion on the NAFSA board would help ensure “sustainable and result-oriented decisions leading to enhanced exports.”

He recalled that the Prime Minister, in a meeting held in November 2024, had directed that REAP’s representation be made mandatory on the NAFSA board. However, due to strained relations with the Ministry of National Food Security and Research (MNFSR), the ministry allegedly disregarded the directive and excluded REAP from the nomination process.

“Any policy made in isolation and without stakeholder consultation will be detrimental to Pakistan’s exports,” Faisal warned, calling upon the authorities to rectify the omission and allow REAP its legitimate representation on the NAFSA board.

