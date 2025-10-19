Minister for effective wastewater treatment

LAHORE: Punjab Housing and Urban Development Minister Bilal Yasin has directed the Water and Sanitation Agency (WASA) Punjab, the Parks and Horticulture Authority (PHA), the Environment Protection Agency, and the Lahore Development Authority (LDA) to collaborate on comprehensive recommendations for effective wastewater treatment.

To this end, he established a committee and instructed it to submit a report within seven days. The committee's recommendations will be formulated in accordance with the National Environmental Quality Standards (NEQS) for treatment systems, including proposals for establishing both primary and secondary wastewater treatment plants.

While chairing a meeting held here on Saturday to review proposals for effective treatment of wastewater discharged from 55 private housing schemes in Lahore, he emphasised that field visits should be conducted to inspect sewerage systems, treatment plants, and disposal routes of these housing schemes, adding that the Punjab government was actively working to reduce water pollution in the provincial capital.

In addition, the PHA Lahore will plant 13,000 trees around the Hadiara Drain to protect the environment. The Minister said that implementing an integrated strategy for a clean environment and sustainable urban development is among the government’s top priorities.

On this occasion, the WASA Punjab Director General (DG), the PHA DG, the Environment Protection Agency DG, the LDA Chief Engineer, and other officials attended the meeting.

