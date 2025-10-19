BML 7.77 Decreased By ▼ -0.19 (-2.39%)
BOP 35.83 Increased By ▲ 1.05 (3.02%)
CNERGY 8.21 Decreased By ▼ -0.11 (-1.32%)
CPHL 89.50 Decreased By ▼ -3.47 (-3.73%)
DCL 14.29 Increased By ▲ 0.33 (2.36%)
DGKC 241.27 Decreased By ▼ -2.90 (-1.19%)
FCCL 57.40 Increased By ▲ 0.21 (0.37%)
FFL 20.72 Decreased By ▼ -0.30 (-1.43%)
GCIL 31.13 Decreased By ▼ -0.40 (-1.27%)
HUBC 218.01 Decreased By ▼ -1.13 (-0.52%)
KEL 7.38 Decreased By ▼ -0.32 (-4.16%)
KOSM 7.25 Increased By ▲ 0.23 (3.28%)
LOTCHEM 27.50 Decreased By ▼ -0.11 (-0.4%)
MLCF 100.96 Decreased By ▼ -1.58 (-1.54%)
NBP 205.38 Decreased By ▼ -3.39 (-1.62%)
PAEL 55.33 Decreased By ▼ -0.06 (-0.11%)
PIAHCLA 24.09 Decreased By ▼ -0.78 (-3.14%)
PIBTL 15.10 Decreased By ▼ -0.04 (-0.26%)
POWER 19.11 Increased By ▲ 0.94 (5.17%)
PPL 182.30 Decreased By ▼ -3.82 (-2.05%)
PREMA 41.34 Decreased By ▼ -1.06 (-2.5%)
PRL 35.96 Decreased By ▼ -0.25 (-0.69%)
PTC 37.52 Decreased By ▼ -0.94 (-2.44%)
SNGP 126.81 Decreased By ▼ -2.86 (-2.21%)
SSGC 40.20 Decreased By ▼ -0.03 (-0.07%)
TELE 10.93 Decreased By ▼ -0.41 (-3.62%)
TPLP 11.58 Decreased By ▼ -0.22 (-1.86%)
TREET 28.35 Decreased By ▼ -0.35 (-1.22%)
TRG 73.45 Decreased By ▼ -0.27 (-0.37%)
WTL 2.23 Increased By ▲ 0.14 (6.7%)
BR100 17,169 Decreased By -89.1 (-0.52%)
BR30 54,846 Decreased By -418.9 (-0.76%)
KSE100 163,806 Decreased By -638.5 (-0.39%)
KSE30 50,124 Decreased By -343.3 (-0.68%)
Oct 19, 2025 اردو PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
Print Print 2025-10-19

Minister for effective wastewater treatment

Recorder Report Published 19 Oct, 2025 03:35am

LAHORE: Punjab Housing and Urban Development Minister Bilal Yasin has directed the Water and Sanitation Agency (WASA) Punjab, the Parks and Horticulture Authority (PHA), the Environment Protection Agency, and the Lahore Development Authority (LDA) to collaborate on comprehensive recommendations for effective wastewater treatment.

To this end, he established a committee and instructed it to submit a report within seven days. The committee's recommendations will be formulated in accordance with the National Environmental Quality Standards (NEQS) for treatment systems, including proposals for establishing both primary and secondary wastewater treatment plants.

While chairing a meeting held here on Saturday to review proposals for effective treatment of wastewater discharged from 55 private housing schemes in Lahore, he emphasised that field visits should be conducted to inspect sewerage systems, treatment plants, and disposal routes of these housing schemes, adding that the Punjab government was actively working to reduce water pollution in the provincial capital.

In addition, the PHA Lahore will plant 13,000 trees around the Hadiara Drain to protect the environment. The Minister said that implementing an integrated strategy for a clean environment and sustainable urban development is among the government’s top priorities.

On this occasion, the WASA Punjab Director General (DG), the PHA DG, the Environment Protection Agency DG, the LDA Chief Engineer, and other officials attended the meeting.

Copyright Business Recorder, 2025

WASA Parks and Horticulture Authority Bilal Yasin wastewater treatment

Comments

200 characters

Minister for effective wastewater treatment

First round of Pak-Afghan talks ends in Qatar

No room for war in N-environment, says COAS

Amended CoC for judges approved: SJC decides to proceed with three complaints

PPIB grants NoC to PPA of EPQL

Reform activities delayed: WB rates KWSSIP’s progress as ‘fairly unsatisfactory’

AMLA 2010: No action against jewellers sans SOP, FTO tells FBR

Pak-Saudi digital collaboration GO AI Hub launched

Infrastructure cess: OMAP lodges protest against Sindh govt decision

Recognising Israel before Palestine liberation betrayal of Muslim world: PTI

End solvent mixing in POL items: Acting strictly under govt’s legal mandate: Ogra

Read more stories