KU syndicate approves job to sister of deceased student

KARACHI: The University of Karachi’s Syndicate has unanimously approved the appointment of the sister of a deceased student to a Grade-16 position within the university.

The Syndicate meeting was chaired by Vice Chancellor Professor Dr. Khalid Mahmood Iraqi, and held on Saturday at the VC’s Secretariat. The agenda included several administrative and welfare-related matters concerning the university were also approved during the meeting.

During the meeting, members expressed deep sorrow over the tragic incident in which a second-year student from the Department of Social Work lost her life after being allegedly struck by a university point bus. Prayers were offered for the departed soul, and the Syndicate collectively extended condolences to the bereaved family.

The KU VC Professor Dr Khalid Iraqi shared that he personally visited the family to offer condolences and presented the university’s offer of financial assistance. However, the family requested that the university instead employ the deceased student’s sister, enabling her to support the household and secure a stable source of income.

Moved by the family’s request and guided by humanitarian and welfare principles, the KU VC Professor Dr Khalid Iraqi brought the matter before the Syndicate, which approved the appointment with full consensus as a heartfelt decision reflecting compassion and solidarity with the family.

The meeting also endorsed the nominations for new chairpersons of various departments and approved the proceedings and minutes of previously held meetings.

