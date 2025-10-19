Imperial College London campus to be built in 'Nawaz Sharif IT City'

LAHORE: The foundation stone of a local campus of Imperial College London would be laid in November, wherein a 300-bed state-of-the-art hospital would also be built.

This was revealed in a meeting chaired by the Chief Minister Punjab Maryam Nawaz Sharif in which a detailed briefing on the progress made so far on Central Business District, Ravi Urban Development Authority and Nawaz Sharif IT City projects.

The authorities concerned briefed Chief Minister Punjab that 78% of the construction of IT Tower in Nawaz Sharif IT City has been completed. It was informed to the CM that Ravi City would be Pakistan's first completely green city.

The Chief Minister stressed on the need for early completion of the Future Project, and set a target to complete RUDA Primary Dam on the Ravi River before possible floods in order to protect Lahore. She directed the relevant authorities to submit a quarterly report on the Future Project, and sought from them a viable business plan for RUDA. She has also set a two-year target for the completion of RUDA Phase-I.

The Chief Minister was briefed by the relevant authorities that Chinese and Turkish companies have expressed interest in the Entertainment City, while DOF Robotics and U-Band Pleasure have also expressed interest in Theme Park. They said, "An 80-seater flying theatre will also be built in the Entertainment City." They also apprised the CM that various institutions have expressed interest in Silicon City, University Block, ASTRA Block and Film City.

