Healthcare professionals urged to acquire advanced medical skills

Published 19 Oct, 2025 03:35am

LAHORE: Executive Director Punjab Institute of Neurosciences (PINS) Prof. Dr. Asif Bashir has urged for young healthcare professionals to acquire advanced medical skills to improve the standard of patient care and to promote medical education.

Addressing a seminar on the development of nursing, research and ensuring quality healthcare held at PINS, he termed nurses as the backbone of the medical profession. He stressed the importance of specialization to cope with future challenges and stay updated with global advancements in the medical field.

The seminar was attended by administrative doctors and key nursing professionals.

The Chief Guest of the event, DG Nursing Punjab Tahira Parveen, highlighted that Chief Minister Punjab, Maryam Nawaz Sharif, is undertaking revolutionary initiatives to strengthen the nursing sector. She mentioned that multiple projects are underway to improve nurses’ training, working conditions, and benefits. She emphasized that nurses' positive attitude, discipline, and empathetic behaviour play a vital role in the success of patient treatment.

Speaking at the seminar, PINS Nursing Superintendent Asiya Khannum stated that taking care of patients suffering from brain tumours, neurological disorders, and road accident injuries is a highly sensitive and skill-demanding task.

She appealed to the Punjab government to deploy specialized nurses in neurosurgery at PINS to ensure better care for patients. Controller Nursing Punjab, Farzana Iqbal, delivered a lecture on “Neuro Advancement,” introducing nurses to modern technical skills. She explained the importance of understanding and adopting global advancements in the field of neurology.

Prof. Muhammad Iqbal gave a talk on stroke management, while renowned nursing educator Dr Mrs Nazia Ilyas shed light on the importance of research. She urged nurses to focus not only on clinical work but also on research activities so that nursing practices in Pakistan can meet international standards. She stated that research is the key tool to identify pathways to face future challenges. Nursing staff and seminar participants reaffirmed their commitment to fulfilling their professional responsibilities with honesty, compassion, and a spirit of service, aiming to provide not only physical but also mental relief to patients.

