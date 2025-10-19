‘Trump’s gamble’

This is apropos three letters to the Editor from this writer carried by the newspaper on Thursday, Friday and yesterday. It is this human cost that makes the current trajectory so alarming. Americans, resilient and innovative, do not deserve humiliation at home or antagonism abroad.

They deserve leaders who strengthen alliances, foster diplomacy, and pursue prosperity through cooperation rather than confrontation. Instead, they are witnessing the erosion of goodwill with neighbours, partners, and global institutions, while being asked to shoulder the economic pain of tariffs and shutdowns.

Copyright Business Recorder, 2025