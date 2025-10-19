BML 7.77 Decreased By ▼ -0.19 (-2.39%)
CBD CEO reviews development activities

Published 19 Oct, 2025 03:35am

LAHORE: Chief Executive Officer of Central Business District Punjab (CBD Punjab), Imran Amin, visited CBD NSIT City to review the pace of ongoing development activities.

During the visit, he inspected package 1, 2, 3 and Celestia IT & Office Tower construction site and expressed satisfaction over the overall progress. During the visit, he also chaired an in-site project review meeting where he was briefed on the latest developments of the project.

The meeting was attended by COO CBD Punjab Brigadier Mansoor Janjua (retd), Executive Director Technical Riaz Hussain, Director Project Management Asif Iqbal, Director Construction Asif Babar, Director Architecture and Planning Sameer Aftab Sial, Director Engineering Umar Hayat, Project Manager NSIT City Yasir Saifullah, and representatives of the contracting firms.

