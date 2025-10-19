BML 7.77 Decreased By ▼ -0.19 (-2.39%)
Aggression to be met with strong, decisive response: Rana

Muhammad Saleem Published 19 Oct, 2025 03:35am

LAHORE: Adviser to the Prime Minister on Political Affairs Senator Rana Sanaullah Khan said on Saturday that they have never opposed negotiations, but terrorism cannot be tolerated and talks can only take place, if terrorism ends.

“There is no concept of good or bad terrorists, anyone whose ideology is based on violence and opposition to the state cannot be engaged in dialogue,” Rana said, adding: “One cannot kill our soldiers on one hand and then call for talks on the other.” He added that talks can only happen if terrorism ends.

He said Pakistan has always supported Afghanistan, but regrettably, the country has repeatedly faced pain and loss from across the border. “We can no longer afford to bury our martyred officers and soldiers. We have clearly conveyed that there must be a distinction between terrorists and ordinary citizens,” he asserted.

Answering a question, the adviser said that India’s involvement in destabilizing activities in Pakistan is an open secret. “India is so deeply involved that it does not even bother to deny it anymore, however, if India dares any misadventure, our brave armed forces will respond firmly and effectively,” he said.

Talking to the media after visiting the residence of Political Secretary to the Prime Minister Murad Khan, to offer condolences on the demise of his father, here today, Rana said, “Our policy is very clear, Pakistan will not attack any neighbouring country, however, if anyone attacks us, we will not keep that debt unpaid. This time, the response may not remain zero-six, it could go beyond that.” He further said that Pakistan’s policy towards its neighbours is based on peace and mutual respect, but any act of aggression against the country would be met with a strong and decisive response.

Responding to another query, Rana Sanaullah said the PML-N has never supported ban on any political or religious party. He added that peaceful political activity is a democratic right, but “whenever that particular religious party has held demonstrations, the protests have turned violent, resulting in tragic loss of lives.” He said the Punjab government has forwarded its report to the federal government, which will make the final decision on the matter.

To another query, Rana Sanaullah said that Punjab is fully prepared for conducting local government elections. He said, “Chief Minister Maryam Nawaz Sharif has made comprehensive preparations. She wants the local government system to reach every street and neighbourhood so that citizens can play their role in governance.”

Copyright Business Recorder, 2025

