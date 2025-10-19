Maryam Nawaz cannot be blackmailed or intimidated

A state simultaneously embodies the role of both a mother and a father. It cannot always behave with the tenderness and compassion of a mother; at times, it must act with the firmness and authority of a father. When any group, organization, or faction repeatedly attempts to challenge or attack the state, it becomes necessary for the state to take a strong stand to preserve peace and ensure the protection of people’s lives and property.

The foremost duty of the state is to safeguard its citizens and bring ease to their lives. When someone tries to hold the state hostage, the state inevitably responds. In recent days, a group in Punjab attempted to undermine public rights. Initially, the state showed restraint, but when the group’s actions escalated to an unacceptable level, the state was compelled to play the role of a strict father.

It is simply impossible for any group or faction to attack state institutions, destroy public and private property, and endanger lives while the state stands idle by. The state is bound to fulfill its responsibilities at all costs. The events of October 13 in Muridke—widely covered by international media—showed how members of the religious group attacked police officers and set both public and private property ablaze. Such acts became intolerable for the state, prompting a firm and lawful response.

To re-establish its writ, the Punjab government decided to utilize all available resources. Under the leadership of Chief Minister Maryam Nawaz, two high-level meetings on law and order were held, where it was decided that no leniency would be shown to this group. The Punjab Cabinet subsequently approved a formal recommendation to the federal government to impose a ban on the organization, and the summary has already been dispatched.

The Punjab Police bore the brunt of the October 13 violence.

Despite facing unprovoked aggression, the police demonstrated professionalism and restraint to prevent large-scale loss of life. Hundreds of officers were injured in attacks by these rioters and extremists, yet they fulfilled their duties with exemplary commitment. The Inspector General of Police and the entire force deserve praise for their courage and sense of duty in maintaining peace across the province.

Chief Minister Maryam Nawaz, by standing firm like a wall of steel against the extremist elements, has proven herself to be a leader of strength and composure. She is not one to be blackmailed or intimidated by any faction or pressure group. She possesses the determination and capability to take tough decisions in the interest of Punjab’s citizens and their safety. By upholding the writ of the government, she has demonstrated that she truly is a competent and strong-willed Chief Minister.

Ordinarily, in such situations, political leaders succumb to pressure from religious groups and are forced into retreat. This time, however, the circumstances are entirely different. Maryam Nawaz has refused to yield to the extremist elements and their supporters within religious circles. She has resolved to fully implement the decisions taken by her government.

It is worth noting that in the past three years, this particular religious organization has been involved in at least 25 reported incidents across Punjab where places of worship belonging to various faiths were attacked. These repeated incidents severely damaged Pakistan’s international image, yet the group’s leadership never expressed remorse or accountability.

There is, however, a limit to the state’s patience. When an entity continually challenges the state’s authority, endangers lives, and violates the rights of minorities, the state must react. That reaction is now being faced by Tehreek-e-Labbaik. In the coming days, this organization is likely to face even greater difficulties, as the Punjab government has resolved not to bow down, not to be blackmailed, and not to show any softness toward such extremist elements.

