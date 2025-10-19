Remembering a ‘media judge’

Journalists and media workers will forever remember the services of ITNE Chairman Shahid Mahmood Khokhar. This is not a mere formal statement; it is the truth that he fostered an environment for thousands associated with the media sector in Pakistan—one in which justice, dignity, and professional honor were foundational.

He became Chairman of ITNE at a time when journalists and media workers faced innumerable legal obstacles in claiming their rights. Yet, through his vision, sincerity, and deep understanding of law, he not only made the institution effective but also elevated its dignity to new heights.

Under his leadership, ITNE achieved what had previously remained buried in files. Whether it was disputes between media owners and employees, or issues about salaries and benefits—Shahid Mahmood Khokhar handled each case with principles of justice and humanism. He believed that media workers are the voices of the state, and safeguarding their rights is indeed guaranteeing the stability of democracy. That is why he made transparency and impartiality central to every institutional decision.

During his tenure, ITNE resolved many significant cases that not only delivered justice but also restored confidence within the journalistic community. One important case involved dozens of employees of a well-known private TV channel who had not been paid for months. When that case came before ITNE, it was expected that the decision would take years. However, Chairman Khokhar prioritized it. He personally reviewed daily progress, heard lawyers’ arguments, scrutinized records, and ultimately issued a decision requiring the employer to pay all dues, overtime allowances, and pending amounts. That verdict lit up many households and restored smiles to many faces.

Similarly, a case involving a woman reporter working for a provincial news agency also showed his judicial insight. She had accused her employer of harassment and unfair dismissal. In past instances, such cases were often ignored. But Shahid Mahmood Khokhar treated it with seriousness. He impartially examined all evidence and witness statements, gave both sides full opportunity, and then ruled in favor of the affected woman. That decision sent a strong message across the media sector: violations of female journalists’ rights would not be tolerated. After that ruling, several organizations reviewed their internal policies and took steps to provide safer environments for women.

Another example involved a former photojournalist who, despite twenty years of service, had not received his retirement benefits. Khokhar personally oversaw that case. He repeatedly summoned the newspaper’s management, and did not adjourn hearings until all dues were paid. This approach demonstrated that he didn’t just issue judgments—he ensured enforcement of justice.

Under his guidance, ITNE introduced, for the first time, an online complaint system through which journalists working in remote areas could submit their requests. This system was a revolutionary step in terms of openness and access. Previously, many media workers were denied justice solely because they couldn’t reach the capital. Khokhar eliminated that barrier through technology.

One of his major achievements was instituting strict policies against parties that delayed hearings through procedural tactics. He believed that “justice delayed is justice denied.” As a result, many long-pending cases were resolved during his tenure. It is estimated that the rate of resolved judgments rose to 65 percent — a record in the institution’s history.

His decisions were never driven by mere legal technicalities; the human dimension was always prominent. He often said, “The real purpose of law is justice, and justice is that which satisfies the heart.” This principle was reflected in each of his decisions. Under his leadership, ITNE ceased to be just a legal body and became a human-centric platform where media workers could voice concerns with confidence.

An example of the transparency in his decisions is a case where he had both parties’ lawyers sit in the courtroom and perform open verification of all documents. He did not offer special favour to any side. Even if a lawyer or representative crossed ethical lines in the hearing, he would firmly but respectfully bring them back to legal decorum. This further cemented his stature and the institution’s credibility.

Another milestone under Shahid Mahmood Khokhar was a proposal to standardize salaries and benefits for media workers at the national level. He consulted with the Ministry of Information and Broadcasting, PFUJ, and various news organizations, and developed a joint framework outlining working conditions, pay scales, overtime policies, and institutional safeguards. This move continues to be a cornerstone of ITNE’s reform policies.

Khokhar always prioritized training and mentoring young journalists. His office doors were always open. He frequently advised junior reporters that professionalism, patience, and research are the foundations of journalism. On many occasions he visited media houses and addressed training sessions, where he highlighted not only the nuances of law but also the ethical responsibilities of journalism. He used to say, “Freedom of the press is sacred, but it must be balanced with accountability and integrity.”

He had a certain magnetic authority: outwardly gentle, inwardly steeled with resolve. His speech carried seriousness, and his decisions solid reasoning. He yielded to no pressure or patronage. Many times powerful people tried to influence his decisions, but he remained steadfast in his principles. That is why his judgments are still cited as examples today.

Khokhar took special interest in the issues faced by women media workers. Under his command, ITNE established a dedicated desk for women where female journalists could file their complaints separately. He ensured these cases were handled with complete privacy, respect, and sensitivity. This step restored confidence in many women journalists and strengthened their sense of security within the institution.

During his tenure, ITNE published, for the first time, an annual report of its decisions containing transparent statistics, case details, outcomes, and recommendations. That report became part of the Ministry of Information’s records, and many other institutions began following its model.

One indicator of improved performance under his leadership is the increase in requests coming from various parts of the country. Media workers from Balochistan, Khyber Pakhtunkhwa, Gilgit-Baltistan, and remote parts of Sindh, who had never engaged before, now submitted complaints and received justice via this institution.

His approach remained positive, transparent, and compassionate. He used to say, “Institutions are made of people, not files. If we satisfy the people, the institution strengthens itself.” That belief shone through in every decision, every gesture, every meeting.

After his passing, various journalistic organizations paid tribute to him. A common sentiment echoed: Shahid Mahmood Khokhar showed through his work that an honest, principled, and brave officer can bring revolution to the entire system.

His integrity was such that he would prioritize employees’ welfare over his own salary or benefits. He introduced perks and training programs for the internal staff of ITNE so that the institution grew stronger from within.

Shahid Mahmood Khokhar is a name who turned justice from a matter of files into a matter of hearts. His tenure was not merely an administrative success—it was a movement: one built upon the union of service, law, and humanity. Whenever the topics of press freedom, journalists’ rights, or justice come up, his name will be spoken with respect. His decisions, reforms, and truthfulness will remain guiding lights. He was not just a chairman—he was a leader, a teacher, and a guardian whose services future generations will remember.

Within the walls of ITNE, his service, sincerity, and justice stand as perpetual witnesses. For those who follow, his tenure is both a challenge and a guide—to uphold the standards he set. He may have passed away, but he lives on through his decisions, his humanity, and his good name.

In the hearts of media workers, his memory is preserved as a vow—one born of the union of service, law, and humanity. Shahid Mahmood Khokhar was not just a chairman; he was a mentor, a guide, and a protector—whom journalism will never forget.

